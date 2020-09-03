Student back to school extravaganza

On Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020 the Paul Engler College of Agriculture and Natural Sciences hosted its annual back to school extravaganza. The event featured organizations within the college, provided complementary ice cream floats games and even gave participants the opportunity to take part in a long term West Texas A&M University tradition of branding wood. From four to eight the college welcomed in their new herd and celebrated the achievements of current members. Food, friends and fun was the motto of the evening. With over fifty WTAMU students, faculty and staff in attendance the extravaganza was the first WTAMU event of the year and ran with success.