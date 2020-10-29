Homecoming during a different time

While COVID-19 has affected many here on campus at WTAMU as well as cancel events that may spread the disease, one tradition that did carry on was the homecoming court being named at Buffalo Stadium this past Saturday.

According to A press release from WTAMU “For the safety of WT students, the community, alumni and friends, we have made the decision that there will not be a traditional Homecoming this year with general public activities and events,” said Ronnie Hall, executive director of the WT Alumni Association. “Many events would normally be held inside, which we don’t want to encourage while being mindful of social distancing protocols. The parade, even though it is held outside, would be too challenging to put on while enforcing safe distance between all participants,” Hall said.

Even with the cancelation of some Homecoming events, this did not stop the excitement and preparation for the students who were nominated for homecoming court this year.

“Homecoming to me is just representing whatever organization that feels like. They can nominate you to just represent them well in the university. I have a huge heart for this university and for serving with sage. And I’m just so blessed to be able to represent an organization that just works on serving others for the kingdom of God. And I’m also just so thankful to be blessed to represent a university as amazing as WT, it is poured into me in so many different ways. And I’m so glad to be able to represent them for homecoming this year, and I’m super thankful even being nominated. It’s just a pleasure,” said senior biology, pre-optometry major, Ailyn Canava and WTAMU’s 2020 Homecoming Queen.

While this homecoming did look different, nominees for Homecoming Court were still allowed on the field practicing social distancing measures while winners were announced during halftime of the WTAMU football game where they faced Angelo State University.

“This homecoming win, to me, is validation that I’ve made an impact on those around me, and a positive one at that, this was my first win! Unfortunately, I’ve had to isolate due to [COVID-19] exposure, so I’m celebrating back at home with my pets and parents, from a distance of course,” said junior political science major Seth Rodriguez and WTAMU’s 2020 Homecoming King.

A love for tradition and the university can be seen through the Homecoming Court and all the nominees representing the organizations they were nominated through with respect and great passion for this year’s Homecoming even during these very different times we are all living in.