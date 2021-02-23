Lady Buff volleyball in full ‘swing’

The Lady Buffaloes have finally started their traditional season, but in a nontraditional way. Volleyball is usually played in the fall semester and was postponed due to COVID-19. That hasn’t stopped the Lady Buffs from going strong. Even though they played in the fall semester, conference play has just begun. The Lady Buffs are split so far in conference play with three wins and three losses having played Lubbock Christian University, Angelo State University and the University of Texas Permian Basin.

The Lady Buffs started their season with Lubbock Christian on Jan. 26. The girls took a loss on this game but played hard. They lost with a game count of 1-3, all matches being 21-25, 25-20, 23-25, 23-25. Leading in 18 kills was sophomore outside hitter Torrey Miller and not far behind with 16 kills sophomore outside hitter Samantha Jordan. Leading in digs was senior libero Chandler Vogel with 17.

On Jan. 27 the Lady Buffs took a second shot at Lubbock Christian and swept them under the rug. They take a 3-0 win with scores of 25-14, 25-17, 25-17. Back at it again with the leading kill chart is Miller with 13 kills. Vogel also comes back on the charts with a leading 15 digs.

On Feb. 2 the Lady Buffs moved on to Angelo State in San Angelo. The ladies took a loss for this one, 1-3. The scores were 25-22, 11-25, 21-25, 23-25. This was a rough one for the Lady Buffs, but through it, junior outside hitter Porsha Porath gets in on the swinging action with Miller. Miller also joins Vogel in leading digs with Vogel having 24 and Miller having 14.

The Lady Buffs continue with Angelo State on Feb. 3 with another devastating game. Although they did pull this one 2-3 and played all 5 games. The scores were 21-25, 25-23, 20-25, 25-23, and the ending being 10-15. Miller takes the cake with offensive plays and Vogel takes another with defense.

Picking up on Feb. 9 that next week, the Lady Buffs brought back home a win against UTPB taking out the Falcons 3-0. Game scores ended 25-19, 25-23, 25-25. Much needed after Angelo State, the Lady Buffs showed their true colors on this one. Miller and Jordan getting in their kills yet again, Miller with 16 and Jordan with 12. Senior defensive specialist and libero Kamryn Artale gets low with Vogel in this game, taking 14 digs, Vogel with 15.

Most Recently the Lady Buffs trampled over UTPB a second time on Feb 10. This game ended 3-0 also a second time with the scores being 25-18, an exciting second match of 28-26, and 25-19. It’s no surprise at this point that leading kills goes to Miller and leading digs goes to Vogel.

An honorable mention goes to junior setters Sadie Snay and Mere Nagase. Snay is leading in assists so far through the season with help from Nagase against Angelo State.

“We’ve been really lucky this semester to have the opportunity to play and we’ve been even luckier to have all of our teammates stay healthy. A lot of teams don’t have the chance to play for a conference title this year so we are feeling really blessed to play and potentially get a ring,” Miller said.

The Lady Buffs continue their season with Conference games against Lubbock Christian, UTPB, and Angelo State. For more information about tickets and scheduling, please visit https://gobuffsgo.com.