First Friday Festival brings new tradition to WTAMU

Gloria Torres

After over a year of limited interactions, students will have an all-day campus-wide festival. On Aug. 27, West Texas A&M University will be hosting First Friday Festival for the first time.

“First Friday Festival is the first of its kind and it’s gonna be a huge impact on WT’s campus”, said Ustina Guirguis, student enrollment engagement and success intern.

Students have been part of the planning since the beginning.

“We want every student to make a friend at WT by their third week of school”, Assistant Vice President of Enrollment Engagement and Success Amber Black said. “Students that have friends and feel connected here are more likely to persist and graduate in four years and that’s ultimately our goal”.

Students will have the opportunity to attend a series of activities all over campus. Events will begin around 7 a.m. to about 1 a.m.

“So the opportunities are endless… so we’re just bringing a huge community together that we already have on-campus”, Guirguis said. “We’re really just like, putting fuel into that fire. It’s just lots of friendships, laughs, memories, probably a lot of selfies that we hope, and just an amazing time that hopefully, they’ll never forget throughout their time at WT”.

First Friday Festival is for all students, new and current. It’s a unique opportunity for students to meet other people.

“This campus is unlike others, because they have so many opportunities and endless options for students, just to feel loved and welcomed and heard”, Guirguis said.

Students who attend will have the opportunity to engage, connect, and build friendships with other students.

“I think it’s a great thing. I know my freshmen year coming in, I definitely just stayed in my dorm that weekend, the first week of classes just got things ready”, Levi Zemanuel, graduate student, said. “But looking back, I would have rather have done a series of activities that are going to keep me busy and engage with other students”.

To review the schedule for First Friday Festival, go to the WTAMU Student Support webpage.