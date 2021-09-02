WT Music Faculty in Spotlight for Fall Showcase Concert

Copy by Chip Chandler, 806-651-2124, [email protected]

CANYON, Texas — West Texas A&M University’s School of Music will open the academic year with a showcase performance benefitting a student scholarship fund.

The Fall Faculty Showcase is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Sept. 10 in the Mary Moody Northen Recital Hall on the Canyon campus.

Admission is free. Donations will benefit the Janie Branch Memorial Music Scholarship, established in 2006 in memory of Branch, whose love for both WT and music was recognized by her family. Scholarships have been awarded to 12 students.

“The concert provides our students, especially the new ones, an opportunity to hear their teachers perform,” said Dr. Robert Hansen, Regents Professor of Music and director of the School of Music. “One core value in the School of Music is excellence in performance, and nothing inspires students more than seeing their teachers lead by example.”

The performance is scheduled to include: