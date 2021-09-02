WT Music Faculty in Spotlight for Fall Showcase Concert
September 2, 2021
Copy by Chip Chandler, 806-651-2124, [email protected]
CANYON, Texas — West Texas A&M University’s School of Music will open the academic year with a showcase performance benefitting a student scholarship fund.
The Fall Faculty Showcase is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Sept. 10 in the Mary Moody Northen Recital Hall on the Canyon campus.
Admission is free. Donations will benefit the Janie Branch Memorial Music Scholarship, established in 2006 in memory of Branch, whose love for both WT and music was recognized by her family. Scholarships have been awarded to 12 students.
“The concert provides our students, especially the new ones, an opportunity to hear their teachers perform,” said Dr. Robert Hansen, Regents Professor of Music and director of the School of Music. “One core value in the School of Music is excellence in performance, and nothing inspires students more than seeing their teachers lead by example.”
The performance is scheduled to include:
- “Chi il bel sogno di Doretta” from “La Rondine” by Giacomo Puccini: Sarah Beckham-Turner, soprano, and Sarah Rushing, piano;
- Quartet Opus 18 No. 2 in G Major, Allegro molto, quasi presto by Ludwig van Beethoven: Harrington String Quartet — Rossitza Goza, violin; Evgeny Zvonnikov, violin; Vesselin Todorov, viola; Emmanuel Lopez, cello;
- Nocturne No. 8 by Frédéric Chopin: Zvonnikov and Mila Abbasova, piano;
- “A Small Dance in Difficult Times” by Noam Faingold: Goza
- “Strasbourg / St. Denis” by Roy Hargrove and “Work Song” by Nat Adderley: James Barger, alto saxophone; Russ Teweleit, trumpet; Austin Brazille, guitar; Nick Scales, bass; Susan Martin Tariq, drums;
- Sonate for Flute, Viola and Harp, Interlude by Claude Debussy: Helen Blackburn, flute; Todorov; Jenny Miller, harp;
- “Ѐ la solita storia del pastore” from “L’arlesiana” by Francesco Cilea: Matthew Ogelsby, tenor, and Abbasova;
- Impromptu in B minor, Opus 5, No. 5 by Jean Sibelius: Rushing;
- Horn Sonata, Allegro by Beethoven: Guglielmo Manfredi, horn, and Rushing; and
- “Intrada” by Otto Ketting: William Takacs, trumpet. Fostering an appreciation of the arts is a key component of the University’s long-term plan, WT 125: From the Panhandle to the World.