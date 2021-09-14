The Voter Registration Booth at WTAMU: what is a volunteer deputy registrar?

It is time to register to vote, students.

The voting booth at West Texas A&M University was a fantastic opportunity for students who are not registered to vote in their hometowns, to be able to in Canyon, TX. Every place in the United States counts in elections, so no matter the size of the county, it is important that we get as many people to register.

On Sept. 1, 2021, WTAMU held a voting booth, sponsored by Powered by the People, based on Beto O’Rourke’s voter efforts, and these booths were encouraging students to register.

What is a Volunteer Deputy Registrar (VDR)?

Volunteer Deputy Registrar’s are very important for being there on the frontlines to encourage people to vote. Without them, it would be a more difficult task, with political leaders likely having to do more to encourage people to register to vote. Having volunteers proves that it is a worthy cause for the sake of democracy.

Shannon Lackey, Elections Administrator for Randall County, said, “We maintain the voter rolls daily. We conduct all elections including the city of Amarillo.”

As you can see, being a VDR comes with a lot of responsibility, and it is not one person but a whole team of individuals who participate in the elections process.

What is interesting about what Lackey said, is that she has been in the field for, “15 years, and for nine years as an Elections Administrator.”

Accordingly, the length of time Lackey has spent in the field shows that there is passion within the voting cause. The VDR’s understand the importance of their role, and they keep at it.

The Texas Secretary of State website has information on what it is like to be a VDR as well. “The acceptance of the duties of a Volunteer Deputy Registrar places you in a position of trust and responsibility,” writes the Texas Secretary of State report on VDR’s.

Furthermore, on the website of Powered by the People, it states that, “Electing leaders who truly represent the people of Texas will take an army of volunteers who can register all three million people eligible – and then make sure they turn out in the next election.”

This “army of volunteers” is very accurate because no one manages a booth by themselves, and there are many active volunteers right now. It is important to vote so that we know that the voter turnout of every election is high. It not only makes things exciting, but proves that people care about governance and how the country is being managed.

Therefore, it is good and important for students to be active in voter participation because it shows that WTAMU has an active student body who are ready to get out there and make a difference.