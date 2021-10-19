WTAMU Homecoming dodgeball tournament

October 19, 2021

01_edited
Gallery|5 Photos
Kayce Nelson
Homecoming Dodgeball Tournament participants, hosted by OSEL and Rec. Sports, listen to the rules of the game before the first round.
close

Oh hi there 👋
It’s nice to meet you.

Sign up to receive awesome content in your inbox, every week.

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.