Graduating students reflect on their time at WT

Not only is the Spring 2022 semester coming to end, but some students are successfully completing their undergraduate and graduate programs at West Texas A&M University.

Shannon Kathyleen Burr is a graduate vocal performance major. Burr moved all the way from Pennsylvania to WT.

“I am super excited to graduate,” Burr said. “My experience has been great and my professors in the music department have been so supportive of everything I have done. I am actually going to be staying over to teach privately and teach some students in WT as well.”

WT has an impressive transfer program that allows students from all over the globe to have the education they desire. High school seniors also have the chance to come to WT with transfer credits from high school.

“I am actually a transfer student and I got my associates degree at Amarillo College,” said Taylor Pritohe, a graduating theatre acting major. “I transferred to WT because I love the theatre program here.”

Joey Hill, a graduating musical theater major, was introduced to WT at an audition where a faculty member was present and convinced her that the WT Theatre Program would be a good fit for her.

“I enjoy the faculty because they really take care of us and there is so much that goes into the courses,” Hill said. “We are not just taking classes, but we also have after-school commitments that go with our majors.”

For some students, meeting new people, building relationships and maturing is a crucial part of their college experience. Mitchell Hernandez will be graduating with a bachelor’s degree in vocal performance and appreciates all the growth WT has afforded him.

“WT has meant the world to me because it has allowed me to grow in my passions and learn,” Hernandez said. “Now I am leaving as a well-rounded student and I am going to remember all the people that I came into contact with. The most special part about WT is the people and how kind everybody is.”

WT’s Spring 2022 graduation ceremony is slated for May 7 at the First United Bank Center (FUBC) in Canyon. Visit the WT website for more information on the graduation commencement ceremony. Congratulations to all graduates!