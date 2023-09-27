Behind the major with Abigail Martin: the world of theater

Abigail Martin is a senior working towards a bachelor of fine arts while majoring in musical theater at West Texas A&M University. Martin is a local from Amarillo, and is tirelessly working toward her goal of making it big on stage.

Martin’s passion for musical theater began from growing up in ballet. As Martin spent 12 years in ballet, she fell in love with the performance and dance aspect, so when she got older, she became interested in acting. Unfortunately, Martin’s dance company did not have the most welcoming environment, so she focused on acting.

“I ended up auditioning for a musical like, before my freshman year of high school, and it was for a community theater,” Martin said. “I just remember walking in like everyone was so kind and welcoming. It was just a completely new experience and like a new perspective on the arts. From that point on, I was hooked.”

Since that moment when Martin walked into her first audition, she knew pursuing musical theater as a career was her calling.

“I just loved how theater kind of had its place for everybody,” Martin said. “It wasn’t like you had to fit a mold as in the way that ballet is known for. From then on, I knew I wanted to do this as a career in some aspect at least.”

One of the most unique aspects of theater is the various careers that the industry offers. While there is theater performance and musical theater, other careers include design technology, theater education, casting, choreography and many more. The industry truly has a niche for everyone.

“I would love to perform professionally, whether it be Broadway, touring or any type of regional work,” Martin said. “I also really love working in sound design and costumes; I have a lot of media interests as well. So anything either on or off stage would be nice.”

Since beginning a career in theater, Martin has been in many productions. Some include “Into the Woods,” “Mary Poppins,” Sweeney Todd,” “Spongebob” and the upcoming “Once Upon a Mattress.” Since coming to WT, Martin has been given many great and unique opportunities.

“It’s [the theater department] just given me a lot of great opportunities here on campus,” Martin said. “I ended up being nominated for a Kennedy Center scholarship for ‘SpongeBob,’ so I got to go to a convention in Abilene and became a finalist; it was a great performance experience. Every year, the theater department goes on that convention trip, and it holds a lot of different opportunities for networking or experience for people.”

Martin’s favorite thing about being part of WT theater is the community.

“I love the community here,” Martin said. “I think that we have a good mix of people from a bunch of different walks of life. It’s really beautiful to see what kind of theater magic we can all create together. Everyone is super involved and has a get stuff done attitude around here, which is really encouraging and inspiring. That’s why I love theater because a lot of people have access to it, so they get kind of drawn into it.”

A unique part of pursuing a theater degree is auditioning for the department after being accepted into WT. After being accepted into WT, students have to send in an audition to the theater faculty for any concentration they are interested in pursuing. The faculty then grants those accepted into the theater department a B.F.A or another form of a degree. Martin had been interested in WT since she was a kid.

“I used to come and watch WT’s theater and dance performances before I came here,” Martin said. “I could tell from an audience perspective how tight-knit and uplifting the community was, so it was definitely at the top of my list. I ended up auditioning and graduated high school during COVID, so being close to home was fantastic and really comforting. The faculty is just so great, and the community here is wonderful, kind and very inspiring.”

Despite WT being an extension from home, Martin loves that the friendships created are lifelong and genuine. She’s found a second family that makes the tiring and long days a rewarding experience.

“I am one of the core team captains of the improv agents, which is a comedy improv troupe here on campus, so that’s been really fun to do in my free time, and it’s given me a lot of good outlets to all sorts of people from all walks of life,” Martin said. “I’m also part of Alpha Psi Omega and the United States Institute for Theatre Technology (USITT).”

Outside of school, Martin enjoys creating content on social media, especially since she used to be consistent in posting YouTube videos along with anything regarding online media work.

Martin believes you should dance like everybody’s watching because you never know whose life it will impact.

“I know everyone says dance like nobody’s watching, but I like to say dance like everyone’s watching because you never know who needs your impact. You never know who needs to see your smile or your talents no matter what you do in life.”

Be sure to watch Martin in WT’s opening musical theater performance, “Once Upon a Mattress,” as Lady Rowena. The musical will be in the Branding Iron Theatre and is showing at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 28 to 30 and Oct. 5 to 7, along with a 2:30 p.m. showing on Oct. 8. Tickets are $16 for adults, $12 for seniors and free for WT students, faculty and staff with a Buff Gold Card.