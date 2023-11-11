Since 1919

The Prairie News
Since 1919

The Prairie News
Since 1919

The Prairie News

WT study abroad programs impact students college experience

Filiberto Avila, ContributorNovember 11, 2023
World+flags+located+in+the+Jack+B.+Kelley+Student+Center+on+the+West+Texas+A%26M+University+campus+on+October+10%2C+2023.+Filiberto+Avila%2FThe+Prairie+News
Filiberto Avila
World flags located in the Jack B. Kelley Student Center on the West Texas A&M University campus on October 10, 2023. Filiberto Avila/The Prairie News

Faculty-led study abroad programs at West Texas A&M University offer students a chance to expand their academic horizons, engage with diverse cultures and foster personal development. These programs reach beyond the university campus, connecting students with global experiences and opportunities for cross-cultural interaction.

For students like Azeneth Aguero, a junior majoring in psychology at WT, the decision to participate in a faculty-led study abroad program to the Dominican Republic in May was eye-opening.

“I feel like now I have more empathy for people,” Aguero said. “I learned a lot about how people struggle economically and the opportunities that we have [in the United States] that they don’t have in the [Dominican Republic].”

At WT, studying abroad is not just about earning credits in foreign locations; it’s a journey that can integrate classroom learning with real-world experiences.

Navigate Left
Navigate Right
Navigate Left
Navigate Right

Andrew Reynolds, professor of Spanish and director of the Spanish program, said that these programs blend coursework with cultural immersion. For instance, homestays with local families are incorporated with the trips to allow students a more authentic experience. Students are given free time to explore the area they’re staying to maximize community engagement.

Reynolds also emphasized the value of studying abroad.

“That’s how you are immersed in the culture,” Reynolds said. “It’s this beautiful experience for students to learn and grow and understand how other people live.”

Reynolds also said these immersive experiences not only enhance language skills but also foster a deeper understanding of global issues. Students gain a newfound appreciation for diverse perspectives and learn to adapt to different cultural norms.

“It is a different experience, it is a different environment,” Aguero said. “You put yourself in a position that you have no option to avoid, so you just have to learn how to grow in that space.”

One distinguishing feature of these programs is the emphasis on service learning. Students actively engage in projects that make a positive impact on local communities.

“Service learning is really important,” Reynolds said. “We have it pretty well here in the U.S., and in doing service projects abroad really help us to see the needs of a particular community. They might be very similar to the needs here in the Panhandle of Texas but may [also] be very different.”

Jonathan Cordova, program coordinator for the Office of Study Abroad and Nationally Competitive Scholarships, shared the importance of these programs.

“Unique experiences that students face from these programs is that they experience the world,” Cordova said. “[Students] get to experience a different way of learning.”

Some examples include building houses in the Dominican Republic to participating in sustainable agriculture projects in Cape Town, South Africa. The service-learning component leaves a lasting impression on students.

“You’re going to experience another culture, you’re going to experience another country and meet new people that you will make lasting relationships with,” Cordova said. “It’s just a fun, fun experience.”

These programs impact students’ lives, shaping their college experience.

“I tell [students] to try it, try and experience the different cultures that are out there,” Aguero said. “It was one of my dreams to study abroad and I don’t regret it at all.”

For more information about study abroad opportunities at WT, visit wtamu.edu/studyabroad.

Filiberto Avila
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Features
Ask the Professor: Dr. Joanna Kimbell, clinical assistant professor of business law and management
Ask the Professor: Dr. Joanna Kimbell, clinical assistant professor of business law and management
From the Herdsmen Lodge to the field the WT Herdsmen take pride in their work.
The Herdsmen organization builds campus spirit with live mascot
Lets look at professors take on the impact of AI in academics.
Academics applying AI
Students in the JBK Student Center. Photo by JoLina Lopez.
WT students take initiative to make a difference around campus
Ask the Professor: Dr. Audrey Meador, assistant professor of mathematics
Ask the Professor: Dr. Audrey Meador, assistant professor of mathematics
Buffs explain why they are looking forward to the upcoming softball, baseball, and basketball seasons
Buffs explain why they are looking forward to the upcoming softball, baseball, and basketball seasons
More in Showcase
WT students volunteer at the High Plains Food Bank in Amarillo, Texas in April 2022.
Members of WT partner with local church to establish food pantry
Photo provided by Student Medical Services.
Student Medical Services works to keep colds away
The Office of Career and Professional Development hosted the Fall Career and Internship Expo at the First United Bank Center on the West Texas A&M University campus.
Career Expo attracts students, alumni and employers
Gretchen Henley (left) and Angelica Medina officially took over as hosts for Advisers Ask in October.
New hosts take on Advisers Ask podcast
Texas State Capitol in Austin, TX. (The Prairie News/JoLina Lopez)
Senate Bill 17 impacts diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives at WT
Students and community members from across the Panhandle joined together to celebrate the culture of agriculture at Fall Gather.
Students work to build a campus community with event centered on agriculture
More in Student Engagement
Tricks and treats at WT this Halloween
Tricks and treats at WT this Halloween
West Texas A&M University Homecoming 2019.
SAGE’s seven year history of victory
The bus stop outside of the Sybil B. Harrington Fine Arts Center. The bus station has the West Texas A&M University colors and logo. The stop sits empty, with no students visible.
Shuttles Could Help Students Shop… If They Used Them
HSA President Audrey Rangel, F1RSTGENs Community Service Officer Asher Nowak and F1RSTGEN President Jolaine Machado selling bracelets and bags for The Pulsera Project Oct. 3 in the JBK.
The HSA and F1RSTGEN team up to give back
The goal of the First-Generation Support Group is to help students have a safe space to talk about and learn how to manage their stressors.
First-generation students get support
Infographic by Jo Early
Homecoming nominations how-to
About the Contributor
Filiberto Avila, Contributor
The Prairie News • © 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All The PRAIRIE Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *