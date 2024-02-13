Since 1919

The Prairie News
Since 1919

The Prairie News
Since 1919

The Prairie News
Intern With The Prairie News

How WT celebrates Valentine’s day

Maddox Nite, Multimedia ReporterFebruary 13, 2024
How+WT+celebrates+Valentines+day
Maddox Nite

At West Texas A&M University, holiday events can be a time to celebrate and take a break from the stresses of schoolwork, including Valentine’s Day. WT student organizations, Greek Life and the Theatre Program are taking part in making this season of love special for students.

KWTS 91.1 – WT’s student radio station – is planning a karaoke night on Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., and all students are welcome to join and sing their hearts out.

“Our social media and events team, I assign them to come up with promos,” Thomas Rodriguez, junior and KWTS general manager, said. “I asked them on the first week of school what kind of events they would want to plan out, we came up with Valentine’s Day karaoke.”

For those who have yet to tune into KWTS, Rodriguez had this to say.

“KWTS 91.1, is our fully student-run college radio station,” Rodriguez said. “We have students most hours of the day over in the booth. There are students who go on air for special shows that play specific music or have games.”

If one finds themselves alone on Valentine’s Day, there are still events to participate in all around campus. Rodriguez hopes these events facilitate meeting new people and growing a community.

“Student engagement is one of the biggest things we’re trying to work on,” Rodriguez said. “I’m just trying to make this event fun for my students and whoever else wants to come along and join.”

Other Valentine’s Day events include a Trivia Night hosted by Mu Phi Epsilon on Feb. 16 at 7:30 p.m., which includes Valentine’s Day prizes for the winners. All students are invited to go and test their knowledge. Their Instagram handle is @mpealphanu.

F1RSTGEN will be selling roses: $4 for 1, or $6 for 2 and will be set up in the Jack B. Kelley Student Center’s commons on Feb 12 to 13 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

WT Musical Theatre will be putting on the production, “She Loves Me,” Feb. 8 to 11, and Feb. 15 to 18, with evening performances and afternoon performances. Their Instagram handle is @wtmusicaltheatre.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Campus
Left to right: Janel Pineda and Sara Uribe. Photo by 1910 PR.
Different Identities, One Language: Spanish Program brings Latinx poets to WT
Dorms vs the weather: How on-campus living deals with the cold
Dorms vs the weather: How on-campus living deals with the cold
How long-term breaks affect students cognitively
How long-term breaks affect students cognitively
WT School of Music invited to perform at TMEA showcase
WT School of Music invited to perform at TMEA showcase
Student Organization Spotlight: Spectrum WT
Student Organization Spotlight: Spectrum WT
Celebrating the Lunar New Year at WT
Celebrating the Lunar New Year at WT
More in Campus Events
Students and community members from across the Panhandle joined together to celebrate the culture of agriculture at Fall Gather.
Students work to build a campus community with event centered on agriculture
Tricks and treats at WT this Halloween
Tricks and treats at WT this Halloween
More in News
Wendler updates textbook plan: no cost for core
Wendler updates textbook plan: no cost for core
The Prairie Newscast: Nov. 29
The Prairie Newscast: Nov. 29
Men and women cross country teams win LSC titles
Men and women cross country teams win LSC titles
Could AI be an answer to college debt?
Academics applying AI: how generating content could be another educational resource
Team Campbell’s Soup watch as their trebuchet launches a pumpkin.
College of Engineering launches fourth Punkin’ Chunkin’
The Prairie Newscast: Nov. 15
The Prairie Newscast: Nov. 15
About the Contributor
Maddox Nite, Multimedia Reporter
Hello! My name is Maddox Nite. I am freshman majoring in Digital Communication and Media, with a minor in Creative Writing, from Amarillo, Texas. And after graduation I hope to move someplace new and write for a newspaper. I love books, video games, lifting, and performing in shows at the Amarillo Little Theatre. I am very proud and grateful to be the Campus News Multimedia Reporter at TPN this year, and I can’t wait for more years to come!
COMM Studies
The Prairie News • © 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All The PRAIRIE Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *