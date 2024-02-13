How WT celebrates Valentine’s day

At West Texas A&M University, holiday events can be a time to celebrate and take a break from the stresses of schoolwork, including Valentine’s Day. WT student organizations, Greek Life and the Theatre Program are taking part in making this season of love special for students.

KWTS 91.1 – WT’s student radio station – is planning a karaoke night on Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., and all students are welcome to join and sing their hearts out.

“Our social media and events team, I assign them to come up with promos,” Thomas Rodriguez, junior and KWTS general manager, said. “I asked them on the first week of school what kind of events they would want to plan out, we came up with Valentine’s Day karaoke.”

For those who have yet to tune into KWTS, Rodriguez had this to say.

“KWTS 91.1, is our fully student-run college radio station,” Rodriguez said. “We have students most hours of the day over in the booth. There are students who go on air for special shows that play specific music or have games.”

If one finds themselves alone on Valentine’s Day, there are still events to participate in all around campus. Rodriguez hopes these events facilitate meeting new people and growing a community.

“Student engagement is one of the biggest things we’re trying to work on,” Rodriguez said. “I’m just trying to make this event fun for my students and whoever else wants to come along and join.”

Other Valentine’s Day events include a Trivia Night hosted by Mu Phi Epsilon on Feb. 16 at 7:30 p.m., which includes Valentine’s Day prizes for the winners. All students are invited to go and test their knowledge. Their Instagram handle is @mpealphanu.

F1RSTGEN will be selling roses: $4 for 1, or $6 for 2 and will be set up in the Jack B. Kelley Student Center’s commons on Feb 12 to 13 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

WT Musical Theatre will be putting on the production, “She Loves Me,” Feb. 8 to 11, and Feb. 15 to 18, with evening performances and afternoon performances. Their Instagram handle is @wtmusicaltheatre.