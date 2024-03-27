WT writes creatively with the Legacy journal

The Legacy, West Texas A&M University’s creative writing journal, provides an outlet for students to create, write and submit their works for publication.

The Legacy periodically hosts events; The Legacy staff encourages students to attend and see what exactly the organization is for themselves.

“The Legacy is a student-run creative writing journal,” Rose Lewis, sophomore and editor-in-chief of the Legacy, said. “Two or three times a semester, we will call for submissions of creative writing, poetry, creative nonfiction, and art or photography. We will go through and choose what to publish. It’s this really cool opportunity for students.”

All WT students are allowed to submit pieces to the Legacy for potential publication.

“Because we have so many different students that submit, we have students from pretty much every corner of campus,” Kodi Hicks, junior and assistant editor-in-chief of the Legacy, said. “Like engineers, history majors, it’s a wide range of people who create.”

Students wishing to participate can contact the Legacy’s faculty advisor for more information.

“If they [students] want to get involved in the general sense, they just have to submit a piece,” Dr. Eric Meljac, professor of English and Legacy faculty adviser, said. “If they want to join the staff, all people have to do is email me, I talk to the editors and we see what we can do. We have a kind of a limit on the staff; we can only house so many people to do things. But we do yearly have people rotate off for graduation.”

The Legacy does themed issues depending on the time of year. Contributors may consider the theme if they want to write a submission.

“We have themed editions, so like [for example] the Halloween edition,” Lewis said. “You should submit horror or thriller or something Halloween-themed. In our more general editions, like the spring edition that is coming up, you can really submit anything you want, as long as it is in some way creative. And it has to be appropriate for student publication.”

Though many events put on by The Legacy change yearly, the Writer’s Corner, a get-together for writing, stays the same.

“Through both the fall and spring semesters is our Writer’s Corner,” Hicks said. “At Palace Coffee every other Monday. And we post about it on our socials and fliers. That takes place no matter what edition we’re in.”

The Legacy will release its spring edition soon, meaning submission for that edition would be difficult. But for anyone returning next semester, Hicks had this to add.

“This edition is going to be due on the 27th [of March], so it’s a tight deadline,” Hicks said. “But our Halloween edition, one of our more popular ones, will be due mid-October. That way, people can have time to plan.”