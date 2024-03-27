Since 1919

The Prairie News
Since 1919

The Prairie News
Since 1919

The Prairie News
Media Comm

WT writes creatively with the Legacy journal

Maddox Nite, Multimedia ReporterMarch 27, 2024
The+Legacy+staff+from+left+to+right%3A+Tyler+Smith%2C+Legacy+intern%2C+Kodi+Hicks%2C+associate+editor-in-chief%2C+and+Rose+Lewis%2C+editor-in-chief.+All+at+the+Shut+Up+and+Write+Event+in+the+Jack+B.+Kelley+Student+Center+Legends+Club.+On+Saturday%2C+Mar.+23%2C+2024.
Maddox Nite
The Legacy staff from left to right: Tyler Smith, Legacy intern, Kodi Hicks, associate editor-in-chief, and Rose Lewis, editor-in-chief. All at the “Shut Up and Write” Event in the Jack B. Kelley Student Center Legends Club. On Saturday, Mar. 23, 2024.

The Legacy, West Texas A&M University’s creative writing journal, provides an outlet for students to create, write and submit their works for publication.

The Legacy periodically hosts events; The Legacy staff encourages students to attend and see what exactly the organization is for themselves.

“The Legacy is a student-run creative writing journal,” Rose Lewis, sophomore and editor-in-chief of the Legacy, said. “Two or three times a semester, we will call for submissions of creative writing, poetry, creative nonfiction, and art or photography. We will go through and choose what to publish. It’s this really cool opportunity for students.”

All WT students are allowed to submit pieces to the Legacy for potential publication.

“Because we have so many different students that submit, we have students from pretty much every corner of campus,” Kodi Hicks, junior and assistant editor-in-chief of the Legacy, said. “Like engineers, history majors, it’s a wide range of people who create.”

Students wishing to participate can contact the Legacy’s faculty advisor for more information.

“If they [students] want to get involved in the general sense, they just have to submit a piece,” Dr. Eric Meljac, professor of English and Legacy faculty adviser, said. “If they want to join the staff, all people have to do is email me, I talk to the editors and we see what we can do. We have a kind of a limit on the staff; we can only house so many people to do things. But we do yearly have people rotate off for graduation.”

The Legacy does themed issues depending on the time of year. Contributors may consider the theme if they want to write a submission.

“We have themed editions, so like [for example] the Halloween edition,” Lewis said. “You should submit horror or thriller or something Halloween-themed. In our more general editions, like the spring edition that is coming up, you can really submit anything you want, as long as it is in some way creative. And it has to be appropriate for student publication.”

Though many events put on by The Legacy change yearly, the Writer’s Corner, a get-together for writing, stays the same.

“Through both the fall and spring semesters is our Writer’s Corner,” Hicks said. “At Palace Coffee every other Monday. And we post about it on our socials and fliers. That takes place no matter what edition we’re in.”

The Legacy will release its spring edition soon, meaning submission for that edition would be difficult. But for anyone returning next semester, Hicks had this to add.

“This edition is going to be due on the 27th [of March], so it’s a tight deadline,” Hicks said. “But our Halloween edition, one of our more popular ones, will be due mid-October. That way, people can have time to plan.”
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Campus
A timeline of events detailing the ongoing legal case between President Walter Wendler and Spectrum WT concerning Wendlers cancellation of a drag show.
WT President and Spectrum WT battle over free speech
WT research fair provides a forum for ideas
WT research fair provides a forum for ideas
Students protested the cancelation of the Spectrum WT drag show outside of Old Main on March 22, 2023.
The show might go on...
Students how to: midterms and spring break
Students how to: midterms and spring break
WT student wins $25,000 dollar scholarship from Chick-fil-A
WT student wins $25,000 dollar scholarship from Chick-fil-A
Student body president holds State of the Student Body Address
Student body president holds State of the Student Body Address
More in Campus Events
How WT celebrates Valentines day
How WT celebrates Valentine's day
Left to right: Janel Pineda and Sara Uribe. Photo by 1910 PR.
Different Identities, One Language: Spanish Program brings Latinx poets to WT
Students and community members from across the Panhandle joined together to celebrate the culture of agriculture at Fall Gather.
Students work to build a campus community with event centered on agriculture
More in News
The free application for federal student aid is officially open for the 2024-2025 school year.
Understanding 2024-2025 FAFSA updates
Go out and vote: the right and responsibility
Go out and vote: the right and responsibility
Student Organization Spotlight: Asian and Pacific Islander Association
Student Organization Spotlight: Asian and Pacific Islander Association
The VHAC rock climbing tower is 40 feet tall and has paths for both amateurs and experts.
Culture. Climbing. Bucky? Prize challenges at WT
WT in need of Active Minds: Mental health on campus
WT in need of Active Minds: Mental health on campus
Dorms vs the weather: How on-campus living deals with the cold
Dorms vs the weather: How on-campus living deals with the cold
About the Contributor
Maddox Nite, Multimedia Reporter
Hello! My name is Maddox Nite. I am freshman majoring in digital communication and media with a minor in creative writing from Amarillo, Texas. And after graduation I hope to move someplace new and write for a newspaper. I love books, video games, lifting, and performing in shows at the Amarillo Little Theatre. I am very proud and grateful to be the Campus News Multimedia Reporter at TPN this year, and I can’t wait for more years to come!
Media Comm
The Prairie News • © 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All The PRAIRIE Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *