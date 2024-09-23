Since 1919

Explore Your Possibilities at the Career and Internship Expo

Kerrigan Jensen, Multimedia JournalistSeptember 23, 2024
Kerrigan Jensen
Explore your possibilities and connect with over 100 employers at the Career and Internship Expo on Sept. 26th.

Learn about exciting job opportunities at the Career and Internship Expo at the First United Bank Center on September 26th from 10-2.

Sam Langford, Associate Director of Career and Professional Development at West Texas A&M University, encourages students to explore possible internships and career paths at this semester’s Career and Internship Expo.
She explained that over 100 companies will be attending and searching for possible employees. She also said that as many as 1,000 students have been in attendance in the past.
The companies and groups recruiting future employees at this semester’s Expo range from Cactus Feeders, Western Equipment, Farmers Insurance, Nutrien, NewsChannel 10, IDEA Public Schools and the United States Marine Corps.
Langford explained the importance of coming to the Expo prepared to talk to potential employers.
“Treat the Expo like you would an interview. Some students walk away with jobs and internships, so don’t go in your pajama bottoms,” said Langford. “It’s not every day that you get to walk into a room full of recruiters that want to hire YOU! Show them you are prepared and excited about your future.”
She encourages students to come with previous knowledge about the companies beforehand so you know what questions to ask andhave possible talking points.
“As you learn more about a company that can spark some ideas for questions to ask at the event,” said Langford. “Recruiters love to see that you have done some digging ahead of time.”
Landford also shares the importance of having an open mind while visiting with possible employers.

“Don’t assume that a company isn’t hiring your major. We see ag companies looking for marketing interns, retail companies looking for accountants, sheriff offices looking for nurses,” said Landford. “Go into the event with an open mind and an eagerness to learn!”

To further prepare for the Career and Internship Expo, students are highly encouraged to attend the Fair Networking Night on September 25th at the Jack B Kelley Student Center from 5:50- 8.

The Fair Networking Night gives students the opportunity to have dinner and connect with employers before the Expo.

“This is a smaller setting where students get to do some really intentional networking with our partner companies,” said Langford. “Students hear from recruiters on things like how they can make a great impression at the Expo, what recruiters look for on resumes, and more.”

Registration is required for the Fair Networking Night, which can be done on Handshake.

