Buffs Survive Test From Greyhounds





Filed under Showcase, Sports

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

Canyon, TX-24th ranked West Texas A&M(10-1; 2-0 LSC) got all they could handle from a pesky Eastern New Mexico(4-5; 0-2 LSC) team. The Buffs gutted it out their 10th victory of the year 92-86.

Talking with Head Coach Tom Brown Thursday after their win against Western New Mexico, we finished with him saying he expected a very physical game against Eastern and a very intense game. He got exactly that as the lead changed 9 times in the final 11 minutes. ENMU closed what was once a 19-point WT lead.

“We got up by 19 and then had a couple turnovers, Brown said. “I give them a lot of credit they kept chipping and chipping it away and made it very uncomfortable for us at the end but I give us credit Carl (White) got some big rebounds for us, David took care of the ball, we moved the ball Tommy (Gove) made some big shots, it was a good team effort.”

The preseason all-american, David Chavlovich was on the reasons the Buffs kept composure at the end. Scoring the game high 22 points, 5 assists and 4 rebounds. “It really comes from the confidence the coaches have in me and that my teammates have in me.” Chavlovich said. “They draw up a lot of plays for me, my teammates weren’t complaining and that’s a great thing about them.”

However, five other Buffs broke into double figures scoring. Four of those five came off the bench for WT. The bench as a total gave the Buffs 49 points. Coach Brown gave them a lot of praise as they had to cover some starters who got in early foul trouble.

“We had to get them in because we had all those fouls.” Brown said. “You’re going to need the bench to play and you just never know when your time is going to come. It’s hard to play everybody, but we got some great guys that work hard at practice and deserve it.”

The bench however, has been like this year for the Buffs as they’ve score near 60 in a couple games. Chavlovich says the bench has just as much talent as the starting 5. “We know our bench is just as good as our starters.” Chavlovich said. “Our practices are the most competitive I’ve ever been a part of. Our scout team does a great job at preparing us for the other teams. So, we know what they’re capable of doing.”

WT will end its 6 game home stand Tuesday against a tough Texas-Permian Basin(9-1; 2-0). The falcons average 95 points a game. Tip-Off is set for 7:30.