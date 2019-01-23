‘Black Mirror: Bandersnatch’

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Imagine as a viewer the ability to control a character’s destiny in a sci-thriller. Even better yet, envision a viewing experience where picking the wrong path leads you to a series of unfortunate events and consequences, that may result in delirium and abrupt plots.

The Black Mirror Special has prepared for the audience the ultimate adventure-style decision where the illusion of choice is the main ingredient.

The world of Bandersnatch focuses on the idea that human beings live in a deterministic universe. Every choice is determined by prior states, states over which are in control of someone else.

The Thriller serves its purpose of an adrenaline-filled, sci inspired with numerous plots twists. In simple terms, the film is designed to be interactive. As a viewer, you are given ten seconds to select from two choices. Simple choices that will send Stefan (Fionn Whitehead) into an unexpected path.

The style of the movie is characterized by its game changer status which goes hand to hand with the many facets that the characters ingeniously perform. Will Poulter and Fionn Whitehead will hype your emotions on your device during the whole thriller.

Overall, the film will open your curiosity side as no other film has done it before. In my adventurous capacity to define this thriller, it falls into the category of “watch it” before someone else ruins it for you. And if you are like me, I can assure you will be wondering if you were in the control of the film the whole time.

Watch it and see how your choice plays it out!