Looking for a show to watch over spring break?

I need this spring break. My bed is full of laundry, my sink is full of dishes, and my inbox is full of emails. More than that though, I’m exhausted. I desperately need some time to relax on the couch and find something great to binge watch over the week. If you’re like me and looking for shows to watch, here are a few I recommend.

“Only Murders in The Building” – Hulu

A mysterious death has happened at the Arconia building in New York City, but don’t worry! A disgraced director, an over-the-hill actor and a broke millennial will solve it on their podcast. Legendary comic actors Martin Short and Steve Martin team up with Selena Gomez for a trio that works far better than anyone could have predicted on one of TV’s funniest shows. Mystery lovers and comedy fans alike should give this a watch.

“Abbott Elementary” – Hulu

Quinta Brunson plays Jeanine Teagues, an elementary school teacher filled with infectious – if occasionally misguided – optimism in this spiritual successor to “Parks and Recreation.” Brunson interacts with one of the best ensembles on TV while she learns how to be a teacher and an adult after college. Special mention to a hilarious performance by Janelle James as Ava Coleman, Abbott’s principal and chaotic diva. James steals every scene she’s in and more than earns the show a spot on this list.

“The Last of Us” – MAX

What is it like living in a world where humanity is completely doomed? “The Last of Us,” adapted from the video game of the same name, struggles with this very problem. Pedro Pascal plays Joel, a hardened survivor of a plague that wiped out almost all of humanity and turned millions of people into monsters. His relationship with Ellie, played by Bella Ramsey, forms the heart of this show. Pascal and Ramsey’s chemistry sells the story of this trauma-filled duo becoming an unlikely father and daughter, almost in spite of themselves. It’s a story that asks difficult moral questions and offers no easy answers. The only thing it leaves us with is that during the end of everything, we’ll still have each other.

“The Sandman” – Netflix

Neil Gaiman waited nearly thirty years for someone to make a faithful adaptation of his magnum opus, and it’s finally here. “The Sandman,” based on the Vertigo comic of the same name, tells the story of Dream of the Endless, played by Tom Sturridge. Dream is the personification and monarch of dreams who must rebuild his kingdom after a century of imprisonment. Sandman’s visual creativity is majestic by itself, but compelling performances from Sturridge and a gaggle of talented co-stars are what really make the show. Dream is equal parts overdramatic goth and omnipotent king, and Sturridge’s portrayal fills the nuance in between. This is a must-see for fantasy fans.

“The Fall of The House Of Usher” – Netflix

In 2022, it would have been perfectly reasonable to argue that Mike Flanagan was the current king of horror. Then, in 2023, he released “The Fall of The House of Usher,” and there was no longer anything to argue about. One person sits on horror’s throne, and that person is Flanagan. “The Fall of the House of Usher” was the best show of 2023. It’s the best adaptation of the work of Edgar Allen Poe ever to grace the screen. It’s the best story in Flanagan’s impressive resume. It grapples with questions of morality, greed, generational trauma, and legacy. It’s a breathtaking show, and if you haven’t seen it yet, watch it this spring break.