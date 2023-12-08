Sí se pudo

The Prairie News is a student-led free press. All opinions expressed herein are solely those of the writer and not those of WTAMU.



I started at West Texas A&M University in August 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic. I came to the University as a transfer student from Amarillo College. I was supposed to start at WT at the beginning of 2019 but didn’t feel ready to take that major step, even though I completed all associate degree requirements.

I had very little experience in journalism. My high school did not have any journalism programs. In my senior year of high school, they tried to create a newspaper but only published one story and ended there. I graduated high school in 2016 and immediately started attending Amarillo College. In 2018, I got my first taste of journalism, and it became one of the best years of my life as I knew what I wanted to do for the rest of my life.

As I was close to completing my associate’s degree, I knew I would transfer to WT. I would take tours and visit the campus, but I felt unprepared. I only had one year of journalism experience, while my other friends had experience since high school. I talked to my professors and advisers about how I felt, and they told me I could take another semester at AC, so I did. I finished AC in May 2019 and then took a gap year to prepare and save money. I immediately regretted it, as most of my friends at AC transferred to WT that year.

While the world was upside down due to the pandemic, I wanted to finish getting my bachelor’s degree. The fall of 2021 finally felt the most normal in years, and I was able to get involved in the communication department. I joined Buffalo Advertising and The Prairie News. Both introduced me to fantastic opportunities and experiences that helped me grow in my career. Dr. Nancy Garcia helped me grow as a journalist by not just reporting the story and understanding the issues; she stood beside us, our coach for journalism, cheering us on to report the important news for students.

I faced many challenges during my college career, especially as a first-generation Hispanic college student, from navigating the financial aid forms to working a full-time job. Yet, with each obstacle, I became more resilient and determined to prove that education could transform me and my entire community.

As I close this long chapter, I want to be the example that no matter how long it takes, where you come from, or how much money you have, sí se puede.