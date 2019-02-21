COMM Factor Faculty Competition
February 21, 2019
Faculty came together for a fun and exciting competition against each other. Each staff member had their fans/students come on stage at the beginning as they were introduced. As the competition continued, the staff had a number of activities they had to do to make it to the final challenge such as, walking while hula-hooping, army crawling, an eating contest, and a listening game where the contestant would wear headphones and try to figure out what the host was saying. The top two contestants then came together and had a 1-minute speech about their biggest fears with no time to prepare. The event was exciting to watch and gave the facility a chance to have some fun.
