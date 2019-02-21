Comm Week Live Lounge and Breakfast for Dinner Event
To wrap up the Comm Week events, KWTS hosted a Live Lounge session that featured local band bombCity . Student also enjoyed a Breakfast for Dinner event that was planned by the Comm Week planning committee. The event took place at Live Lounge in the FAC and bombCity performed a few of their original songs as well as some covers during their set. Students enjoyed breakfast burritos and had the opportunity to ask the band questions and enjoy their music.