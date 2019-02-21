The PRAIRIE

Menu

Comm Week Live Lounge and Breakfast for Dinner Event

Alyssa+Gonzales%2FthePrairie
Back to Article
Back to Article

Comm Week Live Lounge and Breakfast for Dinner Event

Alyssa Gonzales/thePrairie

Alyssa Gonzales/thePrairie

Alyssa Gonzales/thePrairie

Alyssa Gonzales/thePrairie

Alyssa Gonzales, Sports Editor
February 21, 2019
Filed under News, Photos, Showcase

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






To wrap up the Comm Week events, KWTS hosted a Live Lounge session that featured local band bombCity . Student also enjoyed a Breakfast for Dinner event that was planned by the Comm Week planning committee. The event took place at Live Lounge in the FAC and bombCity performed a few of their original songs as well as some covers during their set. Students enjoyed breakfast burritos and had the opportunity to ask the band questions and enjoy their music.

Gallery|5 Photos
Alyssa Gonzales/thePrairie
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Tags: , , ,

Navigate Left
Navigate Right
Home
Comm Week Live Lounge and Breakfast for Dinner Event