Artists of WTAMU

West Texas A&M University boasts a large pool of artistic talent. From musicians, artists, and dancers, to actors, singers, and poets. The Department of English, Philosophy and Modern Languages hosts numerous events each year dedicated to helping young poets and creative writers come into their own and hone their unique style. It also has a creative writing journal, where one can peruse the works of WTAMU’s best writers and poets from all departments and ages.

This is a sampling of the uniquely Panhandle-flavored poetry WTAMU has taken in, shaped and sent off. It is a poem by Jonathon Crump, a WTAMU alumni, who graduated in the Fall semester of 2019.

2005, Jeep Liberty

“You probably think I am a careful driver.

But I only go under the speed limit

when giving you a ride.

I’d like to say it’s for your safety.

Really, it’s just to generate another selfish minute,

maybe two,

where I can sit beside you,

hear you speak.

We’ve done this so many times.

I’ve learned how to dodge

that pothole

and next to which tree

I should start braking.

We’ve seen construction crews

build buildings we’ll never enter.

And barefoot sorority girls

walk back to their dorms,

tall heels hanging from their hands.

We’ve seen sunsets sweat gold and flaunt purple.

I saw the way they deified you.

Blessing your skin with evening light\;

a goddess riding shotgun.

Parked, we finish our conversation

about an album or a movie,

work or homework.

I hope you can hear

the regret in my goodbye

as you get out of my car.

I wish you could hear

the things I tell you

after

you shut the door.”