The tale of the on-campus students and COVID-19

Chances are you’ve heard of the recent pandemic that has been taking over every source of media coverage at this current time. Schools and businesses are shutting down, people are forced to work from home and self quarantine and social distancing have been highly recommended.

Though it’s simple for many people who work or go to school to return to their homes, what about the students that are far from home and living on West Texas A&M University’s campus?

“We have a good amount of international and out of state kids who don’t just have money to get plane tickets to go home for two weeks. Oh wait, come back. Oh wait, nevermind. Like we don’t have money like that,” said junior chemistry major, Aubrey Mead

With the recent events taking place, the university has given students the option to stay on campus or move out.

In an email sent by the university, “Students who wish to check out of the residence halls for the remainder of the semester are asked to inform student housing by e-mail ([email protected]) by 5 p.m. March 17; emails should include the student’s name, housing assignment and Buff ID number.”

A majority of classes have been moved online. According to the university website, “Currently, approximately 95 percent of WT’s spring 2020 classes are offered online or digitally supported. We anticipate additional courses will be migrated to online in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.” Though this was implemented to ensure the health and safety for students, faculty, and staff, this will not be an easy transition for everyone.

“I am a little disappointed that classes have been moved online. I’m thankful that a few will still be offered in person, at least at this time. By moving classes online most students will take advantage of that and probably avoid classes,” said junior agriculture business and economics major, Wyatt Clark.

Students that choose to stay on campus must also consider the cleanliness of their environment and living space in order to keep themselves healthy and safe.

“I keep my room clean at all times and hand sanitizer I carry with me everywhere. I think I’m just putting a lot of trust in my faculty and advisors here to help me be the most prepared,” Mead said.

Students that are wishing to move out of the residence halls are asked to do so by 5:00 p.m. on March 24th.

As mentioned on WTAMU’s website, “WT will credit the prorated housing and meal plan amount to the student’s WT accounts receivable, as long as the student notifies Residential Living via e-mail by 5 p.m. March 24 of their intention to move out of the residence halls…If a student’s account has a balance-due to the University, the prorated housing and meal plan credit will reduce the amount owed.”

If you or anyone you know has any questions regarding residential living or the campus plans regarding COVID-19, visit the WTAMU website page dedicated to COVID-19 updates here.