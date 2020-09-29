Get to know the candidates of the 2020 presidential election

Joe Biden – Democratic Candidate Kamala Harris – VP Candidate “Battle for the Soul of the Nation” ENSURE THE FUTURE IS “MADE IN ALL OF AMERICA” BY ALL OF AMERICA’S WORKERS Make “Buy American” Real and Make a $400 billion Procurement Investment

Retool and Revitalize American Manufacturers

Make a New $300 Billion Investment in Research and Development (R&D) and Breakthrough Technologies

Ensure Investments Reach All of America so we draw on the full talents and invest in the potential of all our communities and workers

Pursue a Pro-American Worker Tax and Trade Strategy

Bring Back Critical Supply Chains to America COMBAT CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19) AND PREPARE FOR FUTURE GLOBAL HEALTH THREATS Restoring trust, credibility, and common purpose.

Mounting an effective national emergency response that saves lives, protects frontline workers, and minimizes the spread of COVID-19.

Eliminating cost barriers for prevention of and care for COVID-19.

Pursuing decisive economic measures to help hard-hit workers, families, and small businesses and to stabilize the American economy.

Rallying the world to confront this crisis while laying the foundation for the future. 4-POINT PLAN FOR OUR ESSENTIAL WORKERS Ensure all frontline workers, like grocery store employees, qualify for priority access to personal protective equipment (PPE) and COVID-19 testing based upon their risk of exposure to the virus, as well as child care assistance, and other forms of emergency COVID-19 support

Expand access to effective personal protective equipment, including through use of the Defense Production Act

Establish and enforce health and safety standards for workplaces

Enact premium pay for frontline workers putting themselves at risk HEALTHCARE Give every American access to affordable health insurance

Provide the peace of mind of affordable, quality health care and a less complex health care system

Stand up for abuse of power by prescription drug corporations

Ensure health care is a right for all not a privilege for just a few

Supporting health, no rewarding wealth EDUCATION Support our educators by giving them the pay and dignity they deserve.

Invest in resources for our schools so students grow into physically and emotionally healthy adults, and educators can focus on teaching.

Ensure that no child’s future is determined by their zip code, parents’ income, race, or disability.

Provide every middle and high school student a path to a successful career.

Start investing in our children at birth. GUARANTEE GOVERNMENT WORKS FOR THE PEOPLE Reduce the corrupting influence of money in politics and make it easier for candidates of all backgrounds to run for office

Return integrity to the U.S. Department of Justice and other Executive Branch decision-making

Restore ethics in government

Rein in Executive Branch financial conflicts of interest

Hold the lobbied and lobbyists to a higher standard of accountability. STRENGTHENING AMERICA’S COMMITMENT TO JUSTICE (CRIMINAL JUSTICE REFORM) We can and must reduce the number of people incarcerated in this country while also reducing crime

Our criminal justice system cannot be just unless we root out the racial, gender, and income-based disparities in the system.

Our criminal justice system must be focused on redemption and rehabilitation

No one should be profiteering off of our criminal justice system

Preventing crime and providing opportunities for all.

Eliminating racial disparities and ensuring fair sentences.

Offering second chances.

Reducing violence in our communities and supporting survivors of violence. SECURE OUR VALUES AS A NATION OF IMMIGRANTS Take urgent action to undo Trump’s damage and reclaim America’s values

Modernize America’s immigration system

Welcome immigrants in our communities

Reassert America’s commitment to asylum-seekers and refugees

Tackle the root causes of irregular migration

Implement effective border screening END OUR GUN VIOLENCE EPIDEMIC Hold gun manufacturers accountable

Get weapons of war off our streets

Keep guns out of dangerous hands

End the online sale of firearms and ammunitions

Create an effective program to ensure individuals who become prohibited from possessing firearms relinquish their weapons

Incentivize state “extreme risk” laws

Give states incentives to set up gun licensing programs

Adequately fund the background check system

Make sure firearm owners take on the responsibility of ensuring their weapons are used safely

Empower law enforcement to effectively enforce our gun laws

Dedicate the brightest scientific minds to solving the gun violence public health epidemic

Prohibit the use of federal funds to arm or train educators to discharge firearms

Address the epidemic of suicides by firearms Among other policy ideas: Rebuild the Middle Class

Repair international relationships

Set up support for deserving small businesses

Scale up employment insurance by reforming short-time compensation programs

Bankruptcy Reform

Full participation and equality for people with disabilities

Fix campaign finance, voting rights, and gerrymandering

Tax cuts for the middle class, raise taxes for corporations and top 1% “Make The Wealthy And Corporations Pay Their Fair Share, And Provide Tax Relief For Working Families”.

Build back the economy and generate more employment

Advance racial equity as part of repairing the economy

Build a modern, sustainable instructure and an equitable clean energy future

Mobilizing American talent and heart to create a 21st Century caregiving and education workforce

Equality for Women, Black America, LGBTQ+

Reopen schools safely amid COVID-19

Build security and prosperity in partnership with the people of Central America

Keep our sacred obligation to our veterans

Fulfill our commitment to military families, caregivers and survivors

Strengthen worker organizing, collective bargaining and unions

Plans for education beyond high school

Invest in communities through housing

Secure environmental justice and equitable economic opportunity

End the opioid crisis and ensure access to effective treatment and recovery for substance use disorders

Donald Trump – Republican Candidate Mike Pence – VP Candidate “America First”, “Fighting for You!” JOBS Create 10 Million New Jobs in 10 Months

Create 1 Million New Small Businesses

Cut Taxes to Boost Take-Home Pay and Keep Jobs in America

Enact Fair Trade Deals that Protect American Jobs

“Made in America” Tax Credits

Expand Opportunity Zones

Continue Deregulatory Agenda for Energy Independence ERADICATE COVID-19 Develop a Vaccine by The End Of 2020

Return to Normal in 2021

Make All Critical Medicines and Supplies for Healthcare Workers in The United States

Refill Stockpiles and Prepare for Future Pandemics END OUR RELIANCE ON CHINA Bring Back 1 Million Manufacturing Jobs from China

Tax Credits for Companies that Bring Back Jobs from China

Allow 100% Expensing Deductions for Essential Industries like Pharmaceuticals and Robotics who Bring Back their Manufacturing to the United States

No Federal Contracts for Companies who Outsource to China

Hold China Fully Accountable for Allowing the Virus to Spread around the World HEALTHCARE Cut Prescription Drug Prices

Put Patients and Doctors Back in Charge of our Healthcare System

Lower Healthcare Insurance Premiums

End Surprise Billing

Cover All Pre-Existing Conditions

Protect Social Security and Medicare

Protect Our Veterans and Provide World-Class Healthcare and Services EDUCATION Provide School Choice to Every Child in America

Teach American Exceptionalism DRAIN THE SWAMP Pass Congressional Term Limits

End Bureaucratic Government Bullying of U.S. Citizens and Small Businesses

Expose Washington’s Money Trail and Delegate Powers Back to People and States

Drain the Globalist Swamp by Taking on International Organizations That Hurt American Citizens DEFEND OUR POLICE Fully Fund and Hire More Police and Law Enforcement Officers

Increase Criminal Penalties for Assaults on Law Enforcement Officers

Prosecute Drive-By Shootings as Acts of Domestic Terrorism

Bring Violent Extremist Groups Like ANTIFA to Justice

End Cashless Bail and Keep Dangerous Criminals Locked Up until Trial END ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION AND PROTECT AMERICAN WORKERS Block Illegal Immigrants from Becoming Eligible for Taxpayer-Funded Welfare, Healthcare, and Free College Tuition

Mandatory Deportation for Non-Citizen Gang Members

Dismantle Human Trafficking Networks

End Sanctuary Cities to Restore our Neighborhoods and Protect our Families

Prohibit American Companies from Replacing United States Citizens with Lower-Cost Foreign Workers

Require New Immigrants to Be Able to Support Themselves Financially INNOVATE FOR THE FUTURE Launch Space Force, Establish Permanent Manned Presence on The Moon and Send the First Manned Mission to Mars

Build the World’s Greatest Infrastructure System

Win the Race to 5G and Establish a National High-Speed Wireless Internet Network

Continue to Lead the World in Access to the Cleanest Drinking Water and Cleanest Air

Partner with Other Nations to Clean Up our Planet’s Oceans AMERICA FIRST FOREIGN POLICY Stop Endless Wars and Bring Our Troops Home

Get Allies to Pay their Fair Share

Maintain and Expand America’s Unrivaled Military Strength

Wipe Out Global Terrorists Who Threaten to Harm Americans

Build a Great Cybersecurity Defense System and Missile Defense System DEFEND AMERICAN VALUES Continue nominating constitutionalist Supreme Court and lower court judges

Protect unborn life through every means available

Defend the freedoms of religious believers and organizations

Support the exercise of Second Amendment rights