Get to know the candidates of the 2020 presidential election

|
Joe Biden – Democratic Candidate
Kamala Harris – VP Candidate
- “Battle for the Soul of the Nation”
ENSURE THE FUTURE IS “MADE IN ALL OF AMERICA” BY ALL OF AMERICA’S WORKERS
- Make “Buy American” Real and Make a $400 billion Procurement Investment
- Retool and Revitalize American Manufacturers
- Make a New $300 Billion Investment in Research and Development (R&D) and Breakthrough Technologies
- Ensure Investments Reach All of America so we draw on the full talents and invest in the potential of all our communities and workers
- Pursue a Pro-American Worker Tax and Trade Strategy
- Bring Back Critical Supply Chains to America
COMBAT CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19) AND PREPARE FOR FUTURE GLOBAL HEALTH THREATS
- Restoring trust, credibility, and common purpose.
- Mounting an effective national emergency response that saves lives, protects frontline workers, and minimizes the spread of COVID-19.
- Eliminating cost barriers for prevention of and care for COVID-19.
- Pursuing decisive economic measures to help hard-hit workers, families, and small businesses and to stabilize the American economy.
- Rallying the world to confront this crisis while laying the foundation for the future.
4-POINT PLAN FOR OUR ESSENTIAL WORKERS
- Ensure all frontline workers, like grocery store employees, qualify for priority access to personal protective equipment (PPE) and COVID-19 testing based upon their risk of exposure to the virus, as well as child care assistance, and other forms of emergency COVID-19 support
- Expand access to effective personal protective equipment, including through use of the Defense Production Act
- Establish and enforce health and safety standards for workplaces
- Enact premium pay for frontline workers putting themselves at risk
HEALTHCARE
- Give every American access to affordable health insurance
- Provide the peace of mind of affordable, quality health care and a less complex health care system
- Stand up for abuse of power by prescription drug corporations
- Ensure health care is a right for all not a privilege for just a few
- Supporting health, no rewarding wealth
EDUCATION
- Support our educators by giving them the pay and dignity they deserve.
- Invest in resources for our schools so students grow into physically and emotionally healthy adults, and educators can focus on teaching.
- Ensure that no child’s future is determined by their zip code, parents’ income, race, or disability.
- Provide every middle and high school student a path to a successful career.
- Start investing in our children at birth.
GUARANTEE GOVERNMENT WORKS FOR THE PEOPLE
- Reduce the corrupting influence of money in politics and make it easier for candidates of all backgrounds to run for office
- Return integrity to the U.S. Department of Justice and other Executive Branch decision-making
- Restore ethics in government
- Rein in Executive Branch financial conflicts of interest
- Hold the lobbied and lobbyists to a higher standard of accountability.
STRENGTHENING AMERICA’S COMMITMENT TO JUSTICE (CRIMINAL JUSTICE REFORM)
- We can and must reduce the number of people incarcerated in this country while also reducing crime
- Our criminal justice system cannot be just unless we root out the racial, gender, and income-based disparities in the system.
- Our criminal justice system must be focused on redemption and rehabilitation
- No one should be profiteering off of our criminal justice system
- Preventing crime and providing opportunities for all.
- Eliminating racial disparities and ensuring fair sentences.
- Offering second chances.
- Reducing violence in our communities and supporting survivors of violence.
SECURE OUR VALUES AS A NATION OF IMMIGRANTS
- Take urgent action to undo Trump’s damage and reclaim America’s values
- Modernize America’s immigration system
- Welcome immigrants in our communities
- Reassert America’s commitment to asylum-seekers and refugees
- Tackle the root causes of irregular migration
- Implement effective border screening
END OUR GUN VIOLENCE EPIDEMIC
- Hold gun manufacturers accountable
- Get weapons of war off our streets
- Keep guns out of dangerous hands
- End the online sale of firearms and ammunitions
- Create an effective program to ensure individuals who become prohibited from possessing firearms relinquish their weapons
- Incentivize state “extreme risk” laws
- Give states incentives to set up gun licensing programs
- Adequately fund the background check system
- Make sure firearm owners take on the responsibility of ensuring their weapons are used safely
- Empower law enforcement to effectively enforce our gun laws
- Dedicate the brightest scientific minds to solving the gun violence public health epidemic
- Prohibit the use of federal funds to arm or train educators to discharge firearms
- Address the epidemic of suicides by firearms
Among other policy ideas:
- Rebuild the Middle Class
- Repair international relationships
- Set up support for deserving small businesses
- Scale up employment insurance by reforming short-time compensation programs
- Bankruptcy Reform
- Full participation and equality for people with disabilities
- Fix campaign finance, voting rights, and gerrymandering
- Tax cuts for the middle class, raise taxes for corporations and top 1% “Make The Wealthy And Corporations Pay Their Fair Share, And Provide Tax Relief For Working Families”.
- Build back the economy and generate more employment
- Advance racial equity as part of repairing the economy
- Build a modern, sustainable instructure and an equitable clean energy future
- Mobilizing American talent and heart to create a 21st Century caregiving and education workforce
- Equality for Women, Black America, LGBTQ+
- Reopen schools safely amid COVID-19
- Build security and prosperity in partnership with the people of Central America
- Keep our sacred obligation to our veterans
- Fulfill our commitment to military families, caregivers and survivors
- Strengthen worker organizing, collective bargaining and unions
- Plans for education beyond high school
- Invest in communities through housing
- Secure environmental justice and equitable economic opportunity
- End the opioid crisis and ensure access to effective treatment and recovery for substance use disorders
|
Mike Pence – VP Candidate
- “America First”, “Fighting for You!”
JOBS
- Create 10 Million New Jobs in 10 Months
- Create 1 Million New Small Businesses
- Cut Taxes to Boost Take-Home Pay and Keep Jobs in America
- Enact Fair Trade Deals that Protect American Jobs
- “Made in America” Tax Credits
- Expand Opportunity Zones
- Continue Deregulatory Agenda for Energy Independence
ERADICATE COVID-19
- Develop a Vaccine by The End Of 2020
- Return to Normal in 2021
- Make All Critical Medicines and Supplies for Healthcare Workers in The United States
- Refill Stockpiles and Prepare for Future Pandemics
END OUR RELIANCE ON CHINA
- Bring Back 1 Million Manufacturing Jobs from China
- Tax Credits for Companies that Bring Back Jobs from China
- Allow 100% Expensing Deductions for Essential Industries like Pharmaceuticals and Robotics who Bring Back their Manufacturing to the United States
- No Federal Contracts for Companies who Outsource to China
- Hold China Fully Accountable for Allowing the Virus to Spread around the World
HEALTHCARE
- Cut Prescription Drug Prices
- Put Patients and Doctors Back in Charge of our Healthcare System
- Lower Healthcare Insurance Premiums
- End Surprise Billing
- Cover All Pre-Existing Conditions
- Protect Social Security and Medicare
- Protect Our Veterans and Provide World-Class Healthcare and Services
EDUCATION
- Provide School Choice to Every Child in America
- Teach American Exceptionalism
DRAIN THE SWAMP
- Pass Congressional Term Limits
- End Bureaucratic Government Bullying of U.S. Citizens and Small Businesses
- Expose Washington’s Money Trail and Delegate Powers Back to People and States
- Drain the Globalist Swamp by Taking on International Organizations That Hurt American Citizens
DEFEND OUR POLICE
- Fully Fund and Hire More Police and Law Enforcement Officers
- Increase Criminal Penalties for Assaults on Law Enforcement Officers
- Prosecute Drive-By Shootings as Acts of Domestic Terrorism
- Bring Violent Extremist Groups Like ANTIFA to Justice
- End Cashless Bail and Keep Dangerous Criminals Locked Up until Trial
END ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION AND PROTECT AMERICAN WORKERS
- Block Illegal Immigrants from Becoming Eligible for Taxpayer-Funded Welfare, Healthcare, and Free College Tuition
- Mandatory Deportation for Non-Citizen Gang Members
- Dismantle Human Trafficking Networks
- End Sanctuary Cities to Restore our Neighborhoods and Protect our Families
- Prohibit American Companies from Replacing United States Citizens with Lower-Cost Foreign Workers
- Require New Immigrants to Be Able to Support Themselves Financially
INNOVATE FOR THE FUTURE
- Launch Space Force, Establish Permanent Manned Presence on The Moon and Send the First Manned Mission to Mars
- Build the World’s Greatest Infrastructure System
- Win the Race to 5G and Establish a National High-Speed Wireless Internet Network
- Continue to Lead the World in Access to the Cleanest Drinking Water and Cleanest Air
- Partner with Other Nations to Clean Up our Planet’s Oceans
AMERICA FIRST FOREIGN POLICY
- Stop Endless Wars and Bring Our Troops Home
- Get Allies to Pay their Fair Share
- Maintain and Expand America’s Unrivaled Military Strength
- Wipe Out Global Terrorists Who Threaten to Harm Americans
- Build a Great Cybersecurity Defense System and Missile Defense System
DEFEND AMERICAN VALUES
- Continue nominating constitutionalist Supreme Court and lower court judges
- Protect unborn life through every means available
- Defend the freedoms of religious believers and organizations
- Support the exercise of Second Amendment rights