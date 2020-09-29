Get to know the candidates of the 2020 presidential election

Savannah Wesley, Editor-in-Chief|September 29, 2020

Presidential+Debates+are+on+Sept+29th+and+Oct.+7th%2C+15th+and+22nd+with+the+general+election+being+November+3rd.

Graphic by Savannah Wesley

Presidential Debates are on Sept 29th and Oct. 7th, 15th and 22nd with the general election being November 3rd.

With the 2020 elections coming up, it can be difficult or even tiring to do a deep dive research into the presidential candidates so here is a quick rundown of former Vice President Joe Biden and incumbent President Donald Trump’s platforms.

Joe Biden – Democratic Candidate

Kamala Harris – VP Candidate

  • “Battle for the Soul of the Nation”

ENSURE THE FUTURE IS “MADE IN ALL OF AMERICA” BY ALL OF AMERICA’S WORKERS

  • Make “Buy American” Real and Make a $400 billion Procurement Investment
  • Retool and Revitalize American Manufacturers
  • Make a New $300 Billion Investment in Research and Development (R&D) and Breakthrough Technologies
  • Ensure Investments Reach All of America so we draw on the full talents and invest in the potential of all our communities and workers
  • Pursue a Pro-American Worker Tax and Trade Strategy 
  • Bring Back Critical Supply Chains to America

COMBAT CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19) AND PREPARE FOR FUTURE GLOBAL HEALTH THREATS

  • Restoring trust, credibility, and common purpose.
  • Mounting an effective national emergency response that saves lives, protects frontline workers, and minimizes the spread of COVID-19.
  • Eliminating cost barriers for prevention of and care for COVID-19.
  • Pursuing decisive economic measures to help hard-hit workers, families, and small businesses and to stabilize the American economy.
  • Rallying the world to confront this crisis while laying the foundation for the future.

4-POINT PLAN FOR OUR ESSENTIAL WORKERS

  • Ensure all frontline workers, like grocery store employees, qualify for priority access to personal protective equipment (PPE) and COVID-19 testing based upon their risk of exposure to the virus, as well as child care assistance, and other forms of emergency COVID-19 support
  • Expand access to effective personal protective equipment, including through use of the Defense Production Act
  • Establish and enforce health and safety standards for workplaces
  • Enact premium pay for frontline workers putting themselves at risk

HEALTHCARE

  • Give every American access to affordable health insurance
  • Provide the peace of mind of affordable, quality health care and a less complex health care system
  • Stand up for abuse of power by prescription drug corporations
  • Ensure health care is a right for all not a privilege for just a few
  • Supporting health, no rewarding wealth

EDUCATION

  • Support our educators by giving them the pay and dignity they deserve.
  • Invest in resources for our schools so students grow into physically and emotionally healthy adults, and educators can focus on teaching.
  • Ensure that no child’s future is determined by their zip code, parents’ income, race, or disability. 
  • Provide every middle and high school student a path to a successful career.
  • Start investing in our children at birth.

GUARANTEE GOVERNMENT WORKS FOR THE PEOPLE

  • Reduce the corrupting influence of money in politics and make it easier for candidates of all backgrounds to run for office
  • Return integrity to the U.S. Department of Justice and other Executive Branch decision-making
  • Restore ethics in government
  • Rein in Executive Branch financial conflicts of interest
  • Hold the lobbied and lobbyists to a higher standard of accountability.

STRENGTHENING AMERICA’S COMMITMENT TO JUSTICE (CRIMINAL JUSTICE REFORM)

  • We can and must reduce the number of people incarcerated in this country while also reducing crime
  • Our criminal justice system cannot be just unless we root out the racial, gender, and income-based disparities in the system.
  • Our criminal justice system must be focused on redemption and rehabilitation
  • No one should be profiteering off of our criminal justice system
  • Preventing crime and providing opportunities for all.
  • Eliminating racial disparities and ensuring fair sentences.
  • Offering second chances.
  • Reducing violence in our communities and supporting survivors of violence.

SECURE OUR VALUES AS A NATION OF IMMIGRANTS

  • Take urgent action to undo Trump’s damage and reclaim America’s values
  • Modernize America’s immigration system
  • Welcome immigrants in our communities
  • Reassert America’s commitment to asylum-seekers and refugees 
  • Tackle the root causes of irregular migration 
  • Implement effective border screening

END OUR GUN VIOLENCE EPIDEMIC

  • Hold gun manufacturers accountable
  • Get weapons of war off our streets
  • Keep guns out of dangerous hands
  • End the online sale of firearms and ammunitions
  • Create an effective program to ensure individuals who become prohibited from possessing firearms relinquish their weapons
  • Incentivize state “extreme risk” laws
  • Give states incentives to set up gun licensing programs
  • Adequately fund the background check system
  • Make sure firearm owners take on the responsibility of ensuring their weapons are used safely
  • Empower law enforcement to effectively enforce our gun laws
  • Dedicate the brightest scientific minds to solving the gun violence public health epidemic
  • Prohibit the use of federal funds to arm or train educators to discharge firearms
  • Address the epidemic of suicides by firearms

Among other policy ideas:

  • Rebuild the Middle Class
  • Repair international relationships
  • Set up support for deserving small businesses
  • Scale up employment insurance by reforming short-time compensation programs
  • Bankruptcy Reform
  • Full participation and equality for people with disabilities
  • Fix campaign finance, voting rights, and gerrymandering
  • Tax cuts for the middle class, raise taxes for corporations and top 1% “Make The Wealthy And Corporations Pay Their Fair Share, And Provide Tax Relief For Working Families”.
  • Build back the economy and generate more employment
  • Advance racial equity as part of repairing the economy
  • Build a modern, sustainable instructure and an equitable clean energy future
  • Mobilizing American talent and heart to create a 21st Century caregiving and education workforce 
  • Equality for Women, Black America, LGBTQ+
  • Reopen schools safely amid COVID-19
  • Build security and prosperity in partnership with the people of Central America
  • Keep our sacred obligation to our veterans
  • Fulfill our commitment to military families, caregivers and survivors
  • Strengthen worker organizing, collective bargaining and unions
  • Plans for education beyond high school
  • Invest in communities through housing
  • Secure environmental justice and equitable economic opportunity
  • End the opioid crisis and ensure access to effective treatment and recovery for substance use disorders

Donald Trump – Republican Candidate

Mike Pence – VP Candidate

  • “America First”, “Fighting for You!”

JOBS

  • Create 10 Million New Jobs in 10 Months
  • Create 1 Million New Small Businesses
  • Cut Taxes to Boost Take-Home Pay and Keep Jobs in America
  • Enact Fair Trade Deals that Protect American Jobs
  • “Made in America” Tax Credits
  • Expand Opportunity Zones
  • Continue Deregulatory Agenda for Energy Independence

ERADICATE COVID-19

  • Develop a Vaccine by The End Of 2020
  • Return to Normal in 2021
  • Make All Critical Medicines and Supplies for Healthcare Workers in The United States
  • Refill Stockpiles and Prepare for Future Pandemics

END OUR RELIANCE ON CHINA

  • Bring Back 1 Million Manufacturing Jobs from China
  • Tax Credits for Companies that Bring Back Jobs from China
  • Allow 100% Expensing Deductions for Essential Industries like Pharmaceuticals and Robotics who Bring Back their Manufacturing to the United States
  • No Federal Contracts for Companies who Outsource to China
  • Hold China Fully Accountable for Allowing the Virus to Spread around the World

HEALTHCARE

  • Cut Prescription Drug Prices
  • Put Patients and Doctors Back in Charge of our Healthcare System
  • Lower Healthcare Insurance Premiums
  • End Surprise Billing
  • Cover All Pre-Existing Conditions
  • Protect Social Security and Medicare
  • Protect Our Veterans and Provide World-Class Healthcare and Services

EDUCATION

  • Provide School Choice to Every Child in America
  • Teach American Exceptionalism

DRAIN THE SWAMP

  • Pass Congressional Term Limits
  • End Bureaucratic Government Bullying of U.S. Citizens and Small Businesses
  • Expose Washington’s Money Trail and Delegate Powers Back to People and States
  • Drain the Globalist Swamp by Taking on International Organizations That Hurt American Citizens

DEFEND OUR POLICE

  • Fully Fund and Hire More Police and Law Enforcement Officers
  • Increase Criminal Penalties for Assaults on Law Enforcement Officers
  • Prosecute Drive-By Shootings as Acts of Domestic Terrorism
  • Bring Violent Extremist Groups Like ANTIFA to Justice
  • End Cashless Bail and Keep Dangerous Criminals Locked Up until Trial

END ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION AND PROTECT AMERICAN WORKERS

  • Block Illegal Immigrants from Becoming Eligible for Taxpayer-Funded Welfare, Healthcare, and Free College Tuition
  • Mandatory Deportation for Non-Citizen Gang Members
  • Dismantle Human Trafficking Networks
  • End Sanctuary Cities to Restore our Neighborhoods and Protect our Families
  • Prohibit American Companies from Replacing United States Citizens with Lower-Cost Foreign Workers
  • Require New Immigrants to Be Able to Support Themselves Financially

INNOVATE FOR THE FUTURE

  • Launch Space Force, Establish Permanent Manned Presence on The Moon and Send the First Manned Mission to Mars
  • Build the World’s Greatest Infrastructure System
  • Win the Race to 5G and Establish a National High-Speed Wireless Internet Network
  • Continue to Lead the World in Access to the Cleanest Drinking Water and Cleanest Air
  • Partner with Other Nations to Clean Up our Planet’s Oceans

AMERICA FIRST FOREIGN POLICY

  • Stop Endless Wars and Bring Our Troops Home
  • Get Allies to Pay their Fair Share
  • Maintain and Expand America’s Unrivaled Military Strength
  • Wipe Out Global Terrorists Who Threaten to Harm Americans
  • Build a Great Cybersecurity Defense System and Missile Defense System

DEFEND AMERICAN VALUES

  • Continue nominating constitutionalist Supreme Court and lower court judges
  • Protect unborn life through every means available
  • Defend the freedoms of religious believers and organizations
  • Support the exercise of Second Amendment rights

 