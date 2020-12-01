WTAMU Horse Judging Team places at the top at World Championships

The WTAMU Horse Judging Team won NRHA world championships and placed as reserve champion at the AQHA world competition.

West Texas A&M University’s very own Horse Judging Team received top honors yet again at World Championships on Nov. 7 and 9, 2020, earning them both champion and reserve awards. This is an old hat for the team as they have won 125 champion and reserve champion titles since 1994.

“WT’s team was the most successful horse judging team in the world this year,” said coach John Pipkin, Equine Industry program director and Regent Professor of animal science.

The championship was co-hosted by the American Quarter Horse Association and the National Reining Horse Association. The team won the championship on Nov. 7 and the reserve with the AQHA competition on Nov. 9 with both competitions hosted in Oklahoma City, OK. The competitions took place during the AQHA World Championship Show.

“Our team members are extremely talented and, more importantly, they were extremely diligent in their efforts to prepare themselves and support their fellow teammates,” Pipkin said. “They are exceptional in so many ways including overcoming all the challenges associated with [COVID-19] restrictions and threats. Their resilience and teamwork are truly unmatched.”

WTAMU’s team came out on top at the NRHA competition beating Oklahoma State University, Texas Tech University, Texas A&M University and others. Four WTAMU team members placed in the top 10 in individuals. For the AQHA competition, the team placed first in halter and reasons and second in performance.

According to a WTAMU press release, “Elena Chapa, a junior nursing major from Maple Park, Ill., won first place, followed by Reilly Dhaliwal, junior agribusiness-equine major from Boulder, Colo., in third; Lacy Petty, junior agriculture communications major from Adrian, in fourth; and Hannah McLochlin, junior agriculture communications major from Plymouth, Ind., in fifth.”

Individual rankings included:

Chapa: third overall, sixth in halter, fifth in performance and 10th in reasons;

Dhaliwal: eighth overall, ninth in halter, sixth in performance and ninth in reasons;

Mollie Green, senior animal science major from Broadview Heights, Ohio: sixth overall, first in halter and first in reasons; and

McLochlin: ninth overall, eighth in halter, seventh in performance and fifth in reasons.

Other team members include Taylor Scheulen, agribusiness-equine major from Linn, Mo.; Sierra Stammen, junior agribusiness-equine major from Allen; and Josh Worten, a junior pre-veterinary major from Lake Butler, Fla.