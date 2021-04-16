WTAMU athletics’ impressive spring performance

The Buffs and Lady Buffs have altogether put on a stellar performance so far in this spring season. The Buffs have the baseball, basketball, cross-country, football, golf, soccer and track and field teams. The Lady Buffs on the other hand are made up of basketball, cross-country, golf, soccer, softball, track and field and the volleyball teams.

The baseball team is currently ranked number five in the Division II baseball rankings. The men’s basketball team has been on a winning streak, as they won their record fourth straight Lone Star Conference Championship over St. Edwards earlier last month. They are currently ranked number five in NCAA Division II. The Lady Buffs rank no. 22 on the same ranking index.

The football team has no schedules for this spring, but have their first 2021 season opener on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021 against Texas College, followed by the Lone Star Conference opener at UT Permian Basin on Sept. 11, 2021. On the golf side, the Buffs placed no. 15 at the 2021 Lion Invitational at the Trophy Club Country Club on March 23, 2021. The Lady Buffs however, finished fifth at the 2021 Lone Star Conference Championships at Texas Rangers Golf Club in Arlington, Texas

The men’s soccer team has for the first time since the year 2000, lifted a Lone Star Conference Championship trophy. The Buffs beat Midwestern State 1-0 to emerge as championship victors. The Lady Buffs ended their spring season at the semi-finals of the Lone Star Conference Championship. After making their sixth straight show in the tournament, the Lady Buffs finished the season with a record of 6-4-0.

The softball team has had their longest streak since the 2019 season and have been ranked no. 12 in the National Fastpitch Coaches Association Division II Top 25 list. This would be the Lady Buffs’ seventh straight week ranking.

The Buff’s track team has been ranked third in the NCAA Division II National Rating Index released by the U.S Track & Field and Cross-Country Coaches Association on Tuesday afternoon. With a total of 220.80 points, the team ranked just behind Grand Valley State and Angelo State Universities. The Lady Buffs Track Team is ranked first in the same Division II rating index with a total of 270.39 points. Both men’s and women’s teams are the current LSC champions.

The volleyball team snapped a nine-match winning streak at their quarterfinal game to bring their spring season in the Lone Star Conference Championships to an end. The Lady Buffs completed the spring season with a perfect 6-0 mark inside of The Box for the first unbeaten season in the facility since the year 2013.

Altogether, the athletics teams deserve a huge congratulations combining academic work, practice sessions and the challenges that COVID-19 has served the world with. Many of these athletes have projected the image of WTAMU by making honor teams, being named Lone Star Conference and National Athletes of the weeks and months, as well as copping All-American honors. As always, “On, on Buffaloes!”