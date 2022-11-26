Opinion: “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” review (with interviews)

The Prairie News is a student-led free press. All opinions expressed herein are solely those of the writer and not those of WTAMU.

On Nov. 11, I went to see “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” and I thoroughly enjoyed it. The film stars Tenoch Huerta as Namor, Letitia Wright as Shuri, and Dominique Thorne as Ironheart. These are the main characters in the film, but we also have Angela Bassett as Ramonda, Shuri’s mother, and Danai Gurira as Okoye.

The first film felt like it had a very different focus because it was all about “Black Panther.” Still, as can be seen by the title, the second film was more about Wakanda and the survival of the people.

The film had the right amount of comedic moments to keep me on the edge of my seat. It was equally emotional because we didn’t have T’Challa as we had in the first film. If you watch it, you may laugh and cry. I thought the acting was top-notch.

“I have so much respect for all the actors,” Victory Omietimi, senior nursing major said.

I haven’t read the comics, but I did watch the first film, “Black Panther.” In “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, we see Talokanils, who can be best described as ‘blue people.’ They were very interesting but a surprising introduction nonetheless.

“I didn’t really understand the new people,” Omietimi said. “I haven’t read the comics, so maybe that’s why. I feel like people who have read the comics understand them a bit more. But I didn’t understand. I was like, where are these guys from?”

I agree with Omietimi because I also didn’t understand the Talokanils. If you’ve read the comics, you probably know who they are. As someone who has only watched the film, I saw them as cool ocean people.

The film was very good, and an interesting exploration of the effects of colonialism on people of color. My only disappointment was that the Talokanils and the Wakandans fought and killed each other. Even with the alliance at the films’ end, I was so sad. I wanted them to team up.

I was also very fond of the soundtrack and liked the songs I heard. Omietimi also enjoyed the soundtrack.

“I loved the music,” Omietimi said. “I’m gonna go back to actually look at the soundtrack. But I know there was one song from Burna Boy in the movie that I love.”

I was engaged throughout the film and could not keep my eyes off the film. The action sequences were fun to watch, even though I didn’t like that the Talokanils and Wakandans were fighting each other.

“I’m actually planning on watching it again,” Omietimi said.

If you would like to watch “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” it is currently in theaters. I give it a 4.5 out of 5 stars because I enjoyed it. However, I am still annoyed by the fight between the Wakandans and the Talokanils.

If you’d like to listen to the “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack,” you can also listen below.