WTAMU COVID-19 restrictions to be lifted June 1, 2021

The Texas A&M system based on Governor Greg Abbott’s executive order on March 2, 2021 has lifted bans on restrictions relating to the current health trends from Potter and Randall county. West Texas A&M University beginning June 1, 2021 would transition to a new phase of observing COVID-19 protocols. Primary among these would be the removal of limits on the number of people in face-to-face gatherings. Face coverings would no longer be required and social distancing would also not be mandated.

The Student Medical Services would be offering frequent testing and vaccinations via individual appointments. The university, despite the lifting of these restrictions, asks people to “self-select” wearing of face coverings and when to socially distance. This directive can make adequate room for students to have more space and proximity among each other, especially at group functions. Again, many more people keep getting vaccinated as the days go by, mitigating the risks involved in catching or spreading the virus.

Additional testing information would also be obtained from the Amarillo Public Health Department, as well as local healthcare providers. Also, vaccinations can be obtained from the following places: CVS, Family Medicine Clinics, United Pharmacies, Walgreens and Walmart locations in both Canyon and Amarillo. I personally took the first dose of my Moderna vaccine at a CVS pharmacy in Amarillo, and sat for 15 minutes after being vaccinated to check for any immediate side effects.

No matter how exciting this news may be, the campus community should tread cautiously because not all outcomes can be anticipated. It would do us no harm if we are still socially distancing to some extent, wearing face coverings in crowded places, and getting tested frequently. COVID-19 safety protocols are subject to change as well, based on prevailing conditions.

Again, the decision whether to take any of the vaccinations would not be a requirement either, but of a personal choice. No proof of vaccination is required for entry as well, in accordance with the executive order by the governor. Student and faculty travels related to university business will be approved by the College Dean or Appropriate Vice Presidents. Questions, reports and sharing of information related to COVID-19 can be sent via email to [email protected].