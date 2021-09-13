WTAG hosts annual Ag Day

On Sept. 11, 2021, West Texas A&M University’s Department of Agricultural Sciences hosted its annual Ag Day.

Ag Day was started 25 years ago when a group of alumni met and began the celebration to raise funds for the promotion of WTAG and recruitment of students. Each year, the funds from this event has increased. Now, Ag Day extends invitations to WTAG alumni, ex-students and supporters of WTAG.

The Agricultural Development Association (ADA) runs this event each year to celebrate the friendships and connections made through WTAG. The ADA is composed of WTAG alumni and works hand-in-hand with the WTAMU Alumni Association. The goal for ADA is to grow the WTAG department.

“We’ve been able to go out in the community, recruit students and bring them to WT. Each year, these funds have increased,” said Dr. Lance Kieth, Department Head and Professor of Agricultural Education. “About 20 years ago, the donation back to the department was $2,500. The last three years, they’ve given us over $200,000 to put towards this cause,” Kieth said.

These funds are unrestricted, but are only used for recruiting and promoting WTAG.

Recruiting takes the front seat for WTAG. Recruiting coordinators this year alone have gone to Clarendon, Lubbock and Fort Worth, TX.

“Recruiting for WTAG is not so much a priority, but a passion,” said Grace Small, Graduate Assistant and Recruitment Coordinator for the WTAMU Department of Agricultural Sciences. “We firmly believe in everything that WTAG stands for, and seek to share that passion with the world.”

WTAG takes pride in building relationships with the agriculture community of the Texas Panhandle. With the beef, dairy and crop industries being such a success in the area, Ag Day is the perfect way to make sure the ties of the industry, community and WTAG students stay closely knit.

“To me, Ag Day means fellowship and support,” Small said.