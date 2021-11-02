Lana Del Rey “Blue Banisters” track listing review

Lana Del Rey on the Red Carpet being photographed with a smile as she walks towards the right. (Shutterstock image)

“Textbook” – The first set of lyrics evoke feelings of heartbreak and Lana Del Rey confesses her feelings to the listener. Everything is out on the page ready for us to see and this is one of the more literal songs on her album because a lot of the other songs include references to subjects people could only understand if they have read the literature or, they try and do a little research.

The third set of lyrics express “Daddy issues” as Del Rey notes the old references of “Thunderbird” and this is a look into Del Rey’s personal life, if you know anything about it. She writes a lot about her relationships and her dating experiences and this is one of the ways she does this by invoking 1960s pop with a 21st century freshness.

The fourth set of lyrics perfectly exemplify the modern age meeting the 1960s as Del Rey decides to get political with her lover. There is a complexity around who Lana is “screaming” for in the song, but we can’t have access to all of Del Rey through her music, highlighting the secrecy behind her words.

“Blue Banisters” – The titular song of the album, it evokes fun and hanging with friends in the first set of lyrics. It is written in a way that you have to try and get the references. The song is still about relationships, but it revolves around control and love and depression. The “blue banisters” are an example of what the relationship was, but Del Rey then moves on to “green and grey banisters.”

“Arcadia” – “My body is a map of L.A” is the first line of the song, and it reads like a song to America, as Del Rey repeats “America, America” evoking the style of “When the World Was at War Before We Kept Dancing.” Del Rey wants the best for America and she dreams of an America that is idyllic, like Arcadia.

“Black Bathing Suit” – This song discusses a past relationship where the lover cannot see Del Rey’s soul, and her references to “quarantine” and “zoom” highlight how the lockdown allowed Del Rey to learn that the lover was not worth her time.

“If You Lie Down With Me” – This song is romantic, and is one of the sweetest songs on the album.

“Beautiful” – The song is referring to a relationship, but the way Del Rey talks to herself in the song makes it just as much about self-love, and seeing herself as the she-wolf she is. “Let me run with the wolves, let me do what I do.”

“Violets for Roses” – This song is idyllic, and it is reminiscent of the May Day festivals of the past. Del Rey leaves her lover in the song and realizes her staying power.

“Dealer” – This song was sung with Miles Kane as well, and this song is about heartbreak, as Del Rey shouts throughout the song.

“Thunder” – The lover Del Rey sings about is about somebody eclectic and she is in love with the person, but understands that they are toxic.

“Wildflower Wildfire” – This song is a conversation with a lover. She loves being with this lover and the lyrics are passionate “not to turn into a wildfire to light up your night.”

“Nectar of the Gods” – This song is simply about love and Del Rey evokes songs like “Burning Desire” in the song.

“Living Legend” – This is another song with a lot of references like “Textbook” or even “Arcadia.” Del Rey sings about a lover and how much she adores him.

“Cherry Blossom” – In this song, Del Rey is in control of the relationship as she sings “I push you high, cherry blossom on your sycamore tree.”

“Sweet Carolina” – Del Rey admires her lover’s beauty here, as she references the “freckles” and “every hair on your head.”

"Blue Banisters" was about love, heartbreak and finding yourself.