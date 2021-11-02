Interview with Marc Yaffee: Native American comedian

Marc Yaffee is going to be having a comedy show today at the Branding Iron Theatre. You will be able to watch the show at 6:00 p.m. for free if you are faculty, staff or a student at West Texas A&M University and for $5 if you are a part of the general public.

Native American heritage month is important, and it got started in 1990, when George H.W. Bush designated November as Native American heritage month.

In this section, Yaffee discusses getting started in the comedy world, and also his comedic interests.

Q: How did you get started into comedy?

Yaffee: “I left the department of motor vehicles, and opened a driving school where I taught defensive classes,” Yafee said. “My students thought I was funny and someone sent me to a comedy club and I was taken out on the road. I’m now on hear 22.”

Q: What kind of comedy do you focus on?

Yaffee: “I like observational comedy. I like to point out the contradictions in life and society. I like self-deprecation. I like to poke fun at stereotypes.”

Here, Yaffee talked about the importance of diversity to the comedic world and how important it is for people to see different views. Humor is a good way to educate others, and to get them to laugh.

Q: How important is diversity to the world of comedy?

Yaffee: “I think it is very vital. Traditionally, comedy is male dominated. Now we are seeing different groups getting their voices out.”

Last but not least, Yaffee talks about some of his comedic influences and what he feels influences his comedy.

Q: Do you have any comedians that have been great influences on you?

Yaffee: “I think there have been more people I have met that aren’t famous. I was taught by a teacher to do comedy that is not offensive to people. Some comedians I do like are George Lopez, and I was always really big on sitcoms. I think my biggest influence is TV sitcoms.”

Q: Is there an educational component to your comedy?

Yaffee: “There’s always an educational component. The number one thing is to get people to laugh and see a different side.”