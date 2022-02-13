10 Valentine’s date destinations in Amarillo

Finding a romantic destination for Valentine’s Day may be difficult, especially in the small town of Amarillo. These unique date ideas are perfect for you if you’re seeking something fun to do with your significant other instead of lounging on the couch binge-watching Netflix. Although Valentine’s dates can be expensive, you can still have a great date with these low-cost, college-student-friendly options.

1. BOWLING

If you are looking for a way to have fun and create some friendly competition with your significant other, bowling might be the best route. The Western Bowl in Amarillo won’t break the bank for Valentine’s.

2. MOVIES

Going to the movies on Valentine’s Day is a basic date but is always fun and romantic. There are several movie theaters in Amarillo, including the Cinemark Hollywood 16 and XD located in Amarillo and features heated and reclining theater seats.

3. ART GALLERY

A more creative and authentic date is going to an art gallery. It is a great way to learn your partner’s creative thoughts and perspectives on art pieces. The Cerulean Gallery is located in Amarillo and is committed to giving back to the community, donating a percentage of the earnings from each exhibition opening to philanthropic groups in Amarillo.

4. ESCAPE ROOM

If you are looking for a good time and a way to cultivate laughter and excitement throughout a date, an escape room is the place to go. At Cinergy Amarillo Featuring EPIC, there are four rooms with different difficulty levels. Cinergy offers other fun activities too, including a movie theater.

5. POTTERY CLASS

Another creative option for a Valentine’s date is taking a pottery class with your boyfriend or girlfriend at Blue Sage Pottery in Amarillo. Pottery classes help improve your attention and creativity while teaching you a new skill.

6. HIKING

A fun Valentine’s date idea that includes getting your steps in for the day is hiking. Exploring and visiting new places with your date is a great way to bond. The scenery and animals you encounter will be something you and your companion can discover together. You can hike on several trails at Palo Duro Canyon State Park and make memories with your significant other.

7. HORSEBACK RIDING

A more spontaneous and out-of-the-box date idea is horseback riding. Horseback riding is a good way to spend quality time with your partner. It not only makes you feel romantic but also allows you to get some exercise and explore nature. You can make reservations to go horseback riding by calling the Cowgirls & Cowboys In The West to go horseback riding in Amarillo.

8. DRIVE-IN THEATER

If you would prefer to be looking for a more comfortable date that doesn’t involve too much public interaction, a drive-in theater might be what you are looking for. Drive-in cinemas are a great way to watch a movie while listening to the audio in the luxury of your own vehicle. This is a sweet and unexpected date idea–perfect for surprising your significant other. Sandell Drive-in is located in Clarendon, Texas, if you are willing to drive 45 minutes to your destination.

9. BOTANICAL GARDENS

Another nature-focused date is going to a botanical garden. One of the most compelling reasons to go to a botanical garden is to just slow down and engage with nature while in the company of your partner. Amarillo Botanical Gardens receives good reviews in every season of the year.

10. ZOO

The zoo is also a great place for a date because you have an extended amount of time to chat and get to know your date better. Zoos are a great opportunity to add some variety to your life in a fun, relaxing and scenic setting. Zoos are diverse enough to spice things up and offer something for everyone. The Amarillo Zoo could be the perfect place to spend your Valentine’s Day.

