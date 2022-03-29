Beyond ‘Blue’s Clues’: The story of Steve Burns

Steve Burns, inaugural host of the Nick Jr. show, “Blue’s Clues,” is coming to West Texas A&M University on April 5 to speak as part of the Distinguished Lecture Series.

After “Blue’s Clues” turned 25, Burns resurfaced on TikTok. He used his fourth wall breaking style from “Blue’s Clues” to interact with viewers on TikTok. He is now reconnecting with his fans by traveling to universities to talk about his journey and provide educational and professional advice.

His life got quiet when he stepped deliberately out of the spotlight. Burns acted by himself on a blue screen when filming “Blue’s Clues” and got tired because it required an enormous amount of imagination. After the show, he lived in Brooklyn, N.Y., where he built a house and took on voiceovers on TV. He also became a musician and formed a band called “Steve Burns and the Struggle.”

Rumors that Burns had died were spread after he left “Blue’s Clues.” It ended up becoming an awkward situation for him to convince the public otherwise.

“There were these huge rumors going around that I died of all these terrible things. And no matter what I did, I couldn’t convince people that I was alive,” Burns said. “So, I just kind of assumed, well, I guess in the age of the internet, rumors become real, even if they’re obviously false. I just sort of accepted that it was kind of my fate that people would assume that I died choking on a gumball.”

Although he was sad about leaving, he was grateful for the chance to impact his viewers by teaching them kindness, creativity and life skills. The overwhelming responses about him having a good impact and all his accomplishments led him to leave with pride.

“I was just enormously honored and grateful to have been part of a show that I knew was very good in my heart.” Burns said. “I knew that I was part of something earnest and something that was extremely well-intended and had positive effects. Although I will be honest, I didn’t really understand its scope until the video message came out last year.”

In a video on Twitter posted for the show’s anniversary, he was not talking to the kids who are now watching the “Blue’s Clues” reboot, “Blue’s Clues & You!” He was talking to his original audience, the ones who know him from their childhood cartoons.

“I love talking to the people who grew up watching “Blue’s Clues.” It feels like such a unique and rare thing to get to reconnect with an audience that you connected with 15 to 20 years ago.” said Burns.

In January 2022, soon after the 25th anniversary of “Blue’s Clues,” Burns began traveling to different universities around the county in an effort to reconnect with his viewers. To him, this reconnection with his original audience feels like a continuing conversation.

Burns will speak at WT on Tuesday, April 5 at 7 p.m. in Legacy Hall, located in the Jack B. Kelley Student Center. Seating is limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis. Doors will open at 6 p.m. for WT students and 6:30 p.m. for all.

There will also be a livestream of the event. Register here:

https://wtamu.zoom.us/webinar/register/2016475540275/WN_QRBDv4vqRqGxlQVrxX8d-Q