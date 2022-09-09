Faculty arts show, “how we spent our summer”

Gallery | 5 Photos Jon Revett, Wide Open Spaces

On Sept.1, the exhibition for “how we spent our summer” went live at the Dord Fitz Formal Gallery located in Mary Moody Northen Hall. Until Sept. 27, the exhibition will be showcased in the hall.. Through a series of moving images, paintings, and sculptures West Texas A&M University’s art professors tell their stories.

Associate professor of art, Jon Revett, labeled his painting “Wide Open Spaces” which appears to be a self-portrait. The painting evokes the wide open spaces through the centralized figure within the grassland and the blue sky. The acrylic adds to the theme through the detail within the hexagonal fashion of the painting.

Instructor of art, Micheal Longhofer made a painting with oil over acrylic on canvas. It is titled, “A Night Out” and showcases a makeup mirror and lipstick as an example of getting ready. The sharp colors emphasize the night out, especially because the dark hues match the theme. The juxtaposition between the dark makeup and the table highlight the reflection of light within the room in which someone is getting ready.

Instructor of art, Rob Weingart used latex, canvas, linen, wood and paper to design “South Haven Composition II” which is in an abstract form, in terms of the shapes used. Abstract paintings come in a multitude of forms, but the most familiar forms are those of a series of shapes arranged together to create an image.

Associate professor of art, Marcus Melton created a ceramic sculpture named “82” in which the object has human features, such as eyes, a nose and mouth. The sculpture is captivating, due to an ordinary object becoming a piece of art through design and thought. The sculpture being ceramic adds to the fragility and showcases the careful design through the way the face on the sculpture has been arranged.

Melton also created an experimental video, titled “VB12” in which bees can be seen making honey amongst triangular shaped colors which mirror the bee’s visage. The closeness to the bees making honey brings the viewer into the intricate process.

Assistant professor of art, Misty Gamble created a sculpture out of fish nets, corn and ceramic labeled “Our Animal Bodies and the Earth’s currents”. It showcases waste matter right below the fish nets, possibly as a way to symbolize the ways waste is discarded into the natural environment. The use of corn emphasizes the natural world meeting the waste through the corn. The fish nets add a further sense of order through the way they have been arranged.

The art show will hang through Sept. 27 at the Dord Fitz Formal Gallery in Mary Moody Northen Hall and there are a total of 13 art objects to view. The hours for the gallery are Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. If you would like to visit outside these hours, please contact Jon Revett.