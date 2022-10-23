Fall Essentials

Fall season has officially started because the weather is getting colder and the leaves are changing colors! Halloween isn’t the only part of fall. I think we should all get into the fall spirit with my fall essentials list. In my video, you can see most of the items listed are available at your local Walmart.

Comfy Clothes

The first few items on the list are sweaters, hoodies and sweats. As the weather changes, these three clothing items can keep you warm and comfortable when walking to class. Any color will work, but if you really want to express your fall spirit, I suggest you wear warm colors such as browns, greens and even oranges.

Pumpkins

For many reasons pumpkins bring joy to families and friends. You can go to a pumpkin patch, buy a pumpkin from your local grocery store, carve your pumpkin or simply leave your pumpkin outside your door as decoration. Whatever you choose, pumpkins are a great way to show your fall spirit!

Candles

Every year, when the temperature drops, I love lighting a warm candle next to my bed. One of my personal fall favorite candles is called “Sweater Weather” even the name screams fall! You can purchase this candle at any Bath and Body Works near you.

Turkey

Did you know forty-six million turkeys are eaten on Thanksgiving? Turkey is one of the most popular dishes to eat during the fall season.Families around the world come together to eat a meal and be thankful for everything. Don’t wait too long to buy your turkey before stores run out!

Pumpkin Spice Lattes

I will admit fall season is great with any kind of coffee, but pumpkin spice lattes are special around this time of year. Pumpkin spice lattes have the perfect amount of sweetness while keeping the coffee flavor you were looking for. Usually, when you get lattes, you have to ask for multiple pumps but with a pumpkin spice latte, you never need extra!

Blankets

If I could have two first place spots,blankets would be my option. Now that the weather has cooled down, you get the chance to wrap up in your favorite blanket! I love watching scary movies wrapped in a cozy blanket and eating my favorite snacks. It’s the perfect way to start the fall season.

Football

Fall football season is the best part of football. I’ve always enjoyed going to a football game with friends and family, wrapped in warm blankets while drinking hot chocolate. Win or lose, the memories made are what matters most.

Pumpkin Pie

I know this is the third item on the list involving pumpkins, but can you blame me? Pumpkins are essential to fall; pumpkin pie is one of the most popular desserts to eat during thanksgiving. Whether it’s store-bought or made from scratch, you’ll see pumpkin pie after you eat turkey.

Boots

Finally, the last item on the fall essentials list are Boots. It’s time to leave the sandals and tennis shoes in summer. Boots of any kind can keep you warm, comfortable, and fashionable. With the right clothes, your wardrobe will scream fall!

I hope my list gives you inspiration during the fall season. I encourage you to try something off my list with your friends or family. Remember to stay warm and have a happy Halloween!





