Melanie Garcia Melanie Garcia

No Excuse for Drug Abuse

The ‘No Excuse for Drug Abuse’ table event was hosted by the student medical services as a part of the Health and Wellness Promotion to inform West Texas A&M University students about the dangers and awareness of drug abuse.

“Our event is bringing awareness and informing students of the effects of both prescription and recreational drug use, and what happens when you misuse them and the harmful effects it can have on your body as a student,” said Brandy Green, a WT student who is a part of student health and wellness.

The tabling event had informational pamphlets about recreational drug abuse and prescription drug abuse. The table also provided Fatal Vision Marijuana goggles, which allowed students to experience impaired vision, distort their vision and see different colors. The students walked around buckets to test out the goggles and learn the side effects of marijuana.

“We have a lot of resources, student health and wellness which is located in the Vigil Henson Activities Center. We are always available to talk; we have anything you need,” said Green. “We have student medical also in the VHAC, they are always available to help. We have student counseling services which are in the CC 116 with eight free counseling sessions a year.”

If you or someone you know is struggling with drug abuse, do not hesitate to ask for help. WT has excellent services prepared to help you. If you need a hotline, call 1-800-662-4357.