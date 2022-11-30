WT students feeling deprived of adequate sleep

From early mornings to late nights, college students seem to have an endless to-do list that occupies majority of their days and well into their nights. Often leading students to depriving themselves of a good night’s rest in order to make the grades.

According to Taylor & Francis Online, studies have shown that a common problem across college campuses is sleep deprivation in students that often harms their academic performance. Three students explain the hardships of their studies while enrolled at a university.

Raquel Chavez, a junior sports and exercise science major at WT, shares she struggles to get adequate sleep. Much of this problem stems from the constant workload given by her professors.

“It’s brutal, I don’t get much sleep at all,” Chavez said.

Not only is a constant workload keeping her up at night, so is the pressure to keep her grades up. She aspires to go to graduate school once she graduates from WT.

“I’m constantly making sure what is my GPA, is it a 4.0, if it’s a 3.8, 3.9, am I even gonna be looked at,” Chavez said. “So, I always have to make sure I have straight A’s.”

Raquel often stays up until 12 in the morning, but occasionally pulls an all-nighter if she has exams or school projects to complete.

The lack of sleep is starting to affect her in the classroom, and on the track, as she is a student athlete. She does what she can to get rest at night before having to wake up for practice.

“I have practice in the morning, I can’t stay up late all the time, so I have to sometimes do my homework during class honestly just so that way I can try to get a good amount of sleep,” Chavez said.

Her teammate, Florence Uwajeneza, a senior healthcare administration major, feels a constant workload tampers with students’ personal time.

“I take my work seriously, most of the time that’s why I don’t get time to do things that I enjoy,” Uwajeneza said.

Non-athlete Keyondra Bell, a psychology major, may not have practice to attend, but has a job.

“I have classes Monday through Thursday, and I work Thursday through Sunday, so I don’t ever have an actual day of total rest,” Bell said.

Despite this, she tries to make time for her social life, but feels guilty for doing so.

Dr. Landry Lockett, instructor of agricultural sciences, teaches a professional leadership and development class at WT, often giving students life advice on how to be successful in and beyond college.

“I think for all of us knowing that were going to lock in and focus on studies at these certain times, and then were going to reward ourselves with some free time, I think that’s a good approach for everybody,” said Lockett.

Lockett says he loves the idea of balance, although he is aware that every student’s schedule is different. He feels that planning ahead in school will help students to better be able to find the balance that works best for them.