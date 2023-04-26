Faculty senate vote in favor of “no confidence” in President Wendler’s leadership

In March, the faculty senate held a meeting so that each faculty senator could collect reports from their departments on whether to cast a vote of “no-confidence” in Wendler’s leadership. The faculty senators completed the process within nine days. Afterward, another meeting was held so that each faculty senator could provide comments on the responses from their departments.

On Monday, April 17, at 9.am., the West Texas A&M University faculty senate cast a vote for all eligible faculty members and eligible librarians. The ballot held two options; in favor or not in favor of “no confidence” in President Wendler’s leadership. The ballot closed on Friday, April 21, at 5 p.m.

The ballots were counted on Tuesday, April 25, at 3 p.m. The election process was determined by the Texas election code. The tabulation process was overseen by a number of professors, and the results were based on a 76.36% participation rate. 68.58% of eligible ballots were in favor of the “no confidence” vote.