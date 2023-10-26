Award-Winning+Poet+to+Speak+at+WT+for+Distinguished+Lecture+and+Patterson+Poetry+Series

CANYON, Texas — A prolific poet whose work explores both heartbreak and life’s triumphs will read his work at West Texas A&M University as a part of the Distinguished Lecture Series and the Dorothy Patterson Poetry Series.

Dr. Chad Abushanab will read his poetry at 6 p.m. Nov. 1 in Legacy Hall in the Jack B. Kelley Student Center on WT’s Canyon campus.

Abushanab’s work has appeared in such publications as New York Times Magazine and the annual anthology “Best New Poets.”

“Chad’s poems bring joy and sadness, the intricate emotional turbulence of the heart, as well as many miracles that make life rich and fulfilling,” said Dr. Eric Meljac, WT associate professor of English and director of creative writing. “I knew nearly instantly that Chad’s work would resonate with the students and the community, and I had to ask him to be our poet.”

The event is sponsored by Dorothy and Don Patterson; the Sybil B. Harrington College of Fine Arts and Humanities; the Department of English, Philosophy and Modern Languages; and the Guest Artist Series.

The event is free and open to the public. Following the event, Abushanab will sign and sell books at a reception outside of Legacy Hall.

“I want people to leave with a desire to read more poems. The world of poetry is so diverse, so rich with life, but I worry a lot of people don’t realize just how much is out there,” said Abushanab, an assistant professor of English at Bemidji State University in Bemidji, Minnesota. “If this event can motivate students to seek out more poems, I will be absolutely ecstatic.”

Abushanab is the winner of the 2018 Donald Justice Poetry Prize. His first poetry collection was published by Autumn House Press in 2019. Abushanab earned his Ph.D. in literature and creative writing from Texas Tech University.

