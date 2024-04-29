WT College of Nursing and Health Sciences Honors Top Students, Faculty

CANYON, Texas — The West Texas A&M University College of Nursing and Health Sciences recognized outstanding students and faculty at a year-end reception April 25.

Students from each of the College’s departments—the Laura and Joe Street School of Nursing, Speech and Hearing Sciences, Sports and Exercise Sciences, and Health Sciences—were honored, as were all scholarship recipients, Dean’s and President’s List recipients, and honor graduates.

“We have had a remarkable year in the College, from the celebration of Nursing’s 50th anniversary and renaming as the Street School of Nursing, to the continuing triumphs of our Communication Disorders, Sports and Exercise Sciences and Health Sciences areas,” said Dr. Holly Jeffreys, dean. “We are grateful that we can celebrate these successes together and look forward to another impactful year.”

Nursing students recognized were Elizabeth Cranfill of Amarillo, Outstanding Junior 1 Student; Alexa Dolezal of Amarillo, Outstanding Junior 2 Student; Lezley Cummings of Amarillo, Outstanding Senior 1 Student; Emili Mora of Muleshoe, Outstanding Senior 2 Student; Sandra Estrada of Hereford, Outstanding RN-BSN Student; Haley Jones of Perryton, Outstanding Family Nurse Practitioner Student; Shayna Stevens of Plano, Outstanding Comprehensive Student; and Annette Stacy of Robert Lee, Outstanding Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner Student.

Macayla Warren, a senior nursing major of Amarillo, was presented the BSA Bright Star Student Award by Katrina Tokar, BSA Health System chief nursing officer.

Communication Disorders students recognized were Desiree Sotelo of Amarillo, Outstanding Junior Student; Marlee Hicks of Sweetwater, Outstanding Senior Student; Rahaf Shawakfeh of Bronson, Outstanding First-Year Graduate Student; and Allison Davis of Amarillo, Outstanding Second-Year Graduate Student.

Sports and Exercise Sciences students recognized were Jack Wilkerson, a senior of Spearman, Outstanding All-Level SES Student; Scarlett Gonzalez, a senior of Torreon, New Mexico, Outstanding Athletic Training Student; Parker Nielsen, a senior of Prescott, Wisconsin, Outstanding Exercise Sciences Student; Heidi Vortherms, a graduate student from Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Outstanding Human Performance Student; and Melissa Doss of Lubbock, Outstanding Graduate Student.

Outstanding Health Sciences students were Jonathan Horton, a senior of Amarillo, and, for the RELLIS campus, Haley Goldstone, a senior of College Station.

Faculty members recognized were Dr. Traci Fredman, assistant professor in communication disorders, for research; Teresa Smoot, instructor of nursing, for service; and Blake Price, assistant professor of sports and exercise sciences, for teaching.

Photo: West Texas A&M University’s College of Nursing and Health Sciences recognized outstanding students during a year-end celebration April 25. Among those honored were, front from left, Lezley Cummings, Allison Davis, Desiree Sotelo, Haley Jones, Jonathan Horton, Heidi Vortherms, Scarlett Gonzalez, Elizabeth Cranfill, Rafah Shawakfeh and Alexa Dolezal; and, back from left, Emili Mora, Marlee Hicks, Melissa Doss and Jack Wilkerson. Also pictured, second from back right, is Dr. Holly Jeffreys, dean.