Since 1919

The Prairie News
Since 1919

The Prairie News
Since 1919

The Prairie News

Career Expo attracts students, alumni and employers

Jo Early, Editor-in-ChiefNovember 7, 2023
Bryson Ramage and Jo Early
The+Office+of+Career+and+Professional+Development+hosted+the+Fall+Career+and+Internship+Expo+at+the+First+United+Bank+Center+on+the+West+Texas+A%26M+University+campus.
Jo Early
The Office of Career and Professional Development hosted the Fall Career and Internship Expo at the First United Bank Center on the West Texas A&M University campus.

West Texas A&M University held the Fall Career and Internship Expo Oct. 19 at the First United Bank Center. Employers came to tell WT students about their career and internship opportunities.

The Office of Career and Professional Development hosted the Expo, which attracted over 120 job recruiters. Students wore colored flags on their nametags to show their goals for the day. Some were flagged as seeking an internship, others as exploring career options. Recruiters at several booths wore maroon tags that marked them as WT alumni.

“Yes, it’s such a blessing to welcome them back home,” Kat Kane, senior director of career and professional development, said. “We actually have a lot of companies who will send their alumni back.”
Xander Davis, a senior biochemistry major who described himself as a “life’s a journey kind of guy,” was interested in speaking to recruiters from Pantex.

“I was in the [Natural Sciences Building] NSB and some dude handed me a flier, so,” Davis said. “And I am a senior, so I kind of need to start going to career fairs.”

Freshmen also attended the Expo, such as Marta Mercado, a freshman digital communication and media major who is also enrolled in The Prairie News practicum course. Mercado attended the Expo for class credit but said that she also came to get a head start on her career prospects.

“I know what type of job I would like to have, but I do not know who would be hiring,” Mercado said. “Or how I would actually get to that job.”

To guide students through the recruiter booths, The Office of Career and Professional Development supplied students with Expo maps.

“So students have an opportunity to see of these 125 companies which are hiring for [someone] like them,” Kane said. “We also encourage students to think outside of the box and chat with companies that are not historically looking for them because most companies have a variety of majors.”

Jo Early

Davis said he made some specific preparations for the Expo.

“I’ve done mock interviews,” Davis said. “I bought this shirt because I don’t have any nice shirts. Well, I have one nice shirt now.”

At the Spring Career and Internship Expo, the Office of Career and Professional Development piloted the Expo Tour program. The goal of the tours is to introduce the career fair process to underclassmen and to give upperclassmen a space to take a break during the Expo.

“It’s about a 15-minute tour; it loops through the Expo hall, helps young students understand how to work the room, what tips, talk to them about their elevator pitch, all of these things to help them be successful in an environment like this,” Kane said. “It’s also really helpful for those that are juniors and seniors seeking internships or full-time jobs, just to kind of breath and take the edge off. Remind themselves of their competence and their abilities. Again, tips to layout the room to make it more accessible for students.”

Information on future Expos and career development opportunities can be found on the Career Services website.

Jo Early
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Academic Success
Students in the JBK Student Center. Photo by JoLina Lopez.
WT students take initiative to make a difference around campus
More in Campus
Texas State Capitol in Austin, TX. (The Prairie News/JoLina Lopez)
Senate Bill 17 impacts diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives at WT
Buffs explain why they are looking forward to the upcoming softball, baseball, and basketball seasons
Buffs explain why they are looking forward to the upcoming softball, baseball, and basketball seasons
Students and community members from across the Panhandle joined together to celebrate the culture of agriculture at Fall Gather.
Students work to build a campus community with event centered on agriculture
Adapting to AI in education: to teach or not to teach.
AI in education: how college is adjusting to the technical advancements
Appreciating the world of science
Appreciating the world of science
Layla Olvera.
Behind the major with Layla Olvera: getting up and close with the Astros
More in News
Gretchen Henley (left) and Angelica Medina officially took over as hosts for Advisers Ask in October.
New hosts take on Advisers Ask podcast
Tricks and treats at WT this Halloween
Tricks and treats at WT this Halloween
The Masters of Science in Speech-Language Pathology graduating class of 2022. Photo provided by Hannah Houser.
The speech-language pathology graduate program calls for comments
Judge issues mixed rulings on WT drag show lawsuit
Judge issues mixed rulings on WT drag show lawsuit
Michael Geeker.
Behind the major with Michael Geeker: building a company from the ground up
Jesus Rodriguez.
Behind the major with Jesus Rodriguez: mechanic in the making
About the Contributor
Jo Early, Editor-in-Chief
Hello, my name is Jo Early and I am a senior digital communication & media major from Amarillo. I transferred from Amarillo College in Spring 2023 and began working as editor-in-chief in Fall 2023. I want to inform the West Texas A&M Community and spotlight student resources. In the future, I hope to work for NPR.
The Prairie News • © 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All The PRAIRIE Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *