Since 1919

The Prairie News
Since 1919

The Prairie News
Since 1919

The Prairie News
Intern With The Prairie News

Students how to: midterms and spring break

Maddox Nite, Multimedia ReporterMarch 6, 2024
Students+how+to%3A+midterms+and+spring+break
Maddox Nite

As the semester draws to a close, students begin preparing for midterms and spring break. Two West Texas A&M University students shared study tips and break plans.

“I would honestly say, prepare for [midterms] as you would on normal tests,” Kylie Menasco, a freshman pre-nursing major, said. “Go over your notes, don’t procrastinate. Start working on it at least three or four days out.”

WT has resources in place to help students study.

“In preparation for midterms, I personally study quizlets, review my notes and attend SI [supplemental instruction programs] if they are offered,” Landon Bogan, junior agriculture education major and Community Advisor (CA), said. “But the most important thing I do to prepare for midterms is to take breaks from studying but not procrastinate.”

CA’s live in the residence halls over other students and craft events for the residents to feel welcomed and have fun. Bogan, as a CA, said there are some basic tasks to complete before leaving the residence halls for spring break.

“Make sure to take out your trash and clean up your room of any perishable food,” Bogan said. “Close your blinds and windows and check the thermostat to prevent any pipes from bursting. Lastly, check with your CA to see if there are any other tasks required to complete.”

Spring break can be a time to unwind and leave school behind for a time. But that is not always the case, according to Menasco.

“I’m just planning to go back home,” Menasco said. “Hang out with my family, and if my friends are in town, with them too. And work on some homework.”

For anyone without travel plans, going outside and getting some sun can be a healthy alternative to sitting inside.

“Depending on the weather, I would recommend going and hiking in the Palo Duro Canyon,” Bogan said. “The Lighthouse Trail is one of my favorites if you like long hikes.”

The classroom center at WT holds a number of resources available to students for their studying needs.

For tutoring, contact the Student Success Center, Classroom Center (CC) 108. Or reach the senior director, Amanda Lawson at [email protected]. Utilize Brainfuse, the 24/7 online tutoring service available to all students, for help outside of office hours.

Visit the Math Lab at CC 411 for help in math courses. The hours of operation are: Mondays and Thursdays 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesdays and Wednesdays, 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Fridays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Contact the Lab’s director, Melissa Timmons at [email protected].

Consult the Writing Center at CC 107 for help in English and writing courses. The hours of operation are: Mondays through Thursdays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Fridays, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Contact the Center’s director, Daniel Klaehn at [email protected].
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Academic Success
WT student wins $25,000 dollar scholarship from Chick-fil-A
WT student wins $25,000 dollar scholarship from Chick-fil-A
How long-term breaks affect students cognitively
How long-term breaks affect students cognitively
Could AI be an answer to college debt?
Academics applying AI: how generating content could be another educational resource
More in Campus
Student body president holds State of the Student Body Address
Student body president holds State of the Student Body Address
Student Organization Spotlight: Asian and Pacific Islander Association
Student Organization Spotlight: Asian and Pacific Islander Association
The VHAC rock climbing tower is 40 feet tall and has paths for both amateurs and experts.
Culture. Climbing. Bucky? Prize challenges at WT
WT in need of Active Minds: Mental health on campus
WT in need of Active Minds: Mental health on campus
How WT celebrates Valentines day
How WT celebrates Valentine's day
Left to right: Janel Pineda and Sara Uribe. Photo by 1910 PR.
Different Identities, One Language: Spanish Program brings Latinx poets to WT
More in News
The free application for federal student aid is officially open for the 2024-2025 school year.
Understanding 2024-2025 FAFSA updates
Go out and vote: the right and responsibility
Go out and vote: the right and responsibility
Dorms vs the weather: How on-campus living deals with the cold
Dorms vs the weather: How on-campus living deals with the cold
WT School of Music invited to perform at TMEA showcase
WT School of Music invited to perform at TMEA showcase
Student Organization Spotlight: Spectrum WT
Student Organization Spotlight: Spectrum WT
Celebrating the Lunar New Year at WT
Celebrating the Lunar New Year at WT
About the Contributor
Maddox Nite, Multimedia Reporter
Hello! My name is Maddox Nite. I am freshman majoring in digital communication and media with a minor in creative writing from Amarillo, Texas. And after graduation I hope to move someplace new and write for a newspaper. I love books, video games, lifting, and performing in shows at the Amarillo Little Theatre. I am very proud and grateful to be the Campus News Multimedia Reporter at TPN this year, and I can’t wait for more years to come!
COMM Studies
The Prairie News • © 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All The PRAIRIE Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *