Students how to: midterms and spring break

As the semester draws to a close, students begin preparing for midterms and spring break. Two West Texas A&M University students shared study tips and break plans.

“I would honestly say, prepare for [midterms] as you would on normal tests,” Kylie Menasco, a freshman pre-nursing major, said. “Go over your notes, don’t procrastinate. Start working on it at least three or four days out.”

WT has resources in place to help students study.

“In preparation for midterms, I personally study quizlets, review my notes and attend SI [supplemental instruction programs] if they are offered,” Landon Bogan, junior agriculture education major and Community Advisor (CA), said. “But the most important thing I do to prepare for midterms is to take breaks from studying but not procrastinate.”

CA’s live in the residence halls over other students and craft events for the residents to feel welcomed and have fun. Bogan, as a CA, said there are some basic tasks to complete before leaving the residence halls for spring break.

“Make sure to take out your trash and clean up your room of any perishable food,” Bogan said. “Close your blinds and windows and check the thermostat to prevent any pipes from bursting. Lastly, check with your CA to see if there are any other tasks required to complete.”

Spring break can be a time to unwind and leave school behind for a time. But that is not always the case, according to Menasco.

“I’m just planning to go back home,” Menasco said. “Hang out with my family, and if my friends are in town, with them too. And work on some homework.”

For anyone without travel plans, going outside and getting some sun can be a healthy alternative to sitting inside.

“Depending on the weather, I would recommend going and hiking in the Palo Duro Canyon,” Bogan said. “The Lighthouse Trail is one of my favorites if you like long hikes.”

The classroom center at WT holds a number of resources available to students for their studying needs.

For tutoring, contact the Student Success Center, Classroom Center (CC) 108. Or reach the senior director, Amanda Lawson at [email protected]. Utilize Brainfuse, the 24/7 online tutoring service available to all students, for help outside of office hours.

Visit the Math Lab at CC 411 for help in math courses. The hours of operation are: Mondays and Thursdays 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesdays and Wednesdays, 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Fridays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Contact the Lab’s director, Melissa Timmons at [email protected].

Consult the Writing Center at CC 107 for help in English and writing courses. The hours of operation are: Mondays through Thursdays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Fridays, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Contact the Center’s director, Daniel Klaehn at [email protected].