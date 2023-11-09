Since 1919

The Prairie News
Since 1919

The Prairie News
Since 1919

The Prairie News

Academics applying AI

College professors’ opinions on generative AI being a hindrance to creativity and an empowerment to education.
Madilyn FindleyNovember 9, 2023
Madilyn Findley and Reagan Riddle
Lets+look+at+professors+take+on+the+impact+of+AI+in+academics.+
Madilyn Findley
Let’s look at professors’ take on the impact of AI in academics.

Professors across the West Texas A&M Campus are navigating the impact that generative artificial intelligence (AI) has on academic integrity and ethical use in integrity and ethical use in higher education.

According to Daniel Klaehn, an instructor of English and director of the Writing Center, both professors and students have a responsibility to adjust to these developments.

“I still think students need to be active learners and critical thinkers in their fields,” Klaehn said. ”But at the same time, I think professors need to get also on board with, all right, we too have to do some critical thinking on this.”

The possibility of AI taking over professors’ jobs and education itself has come into question. Professor of Communication Studies Dr. Kristina Drumheller gave her opinion on the job of professors moving forward.

“I don’t think the job of professors actually changes,” Drumheller said. “We’re still teaching students how to find material, how to find solid, credible material if they’re going to use AI, how do you use it credibly?”

Generative AI can be applied in many ways, leaving students to wonder how they are allowed to use the technical tool. Professor of Communication Studies Dr. Emily Kinsky spoke on the importance of faculty teaching on AI.

“I think a really important thing for them to learn is how to ethically use these tools,” Kinsky said. “And that’s something that’s not taught anywhere else. You’re just given this hammer and nobody’s telling you how to use it. And so I think it’s really important for us as a faculty to walk them through these are ethical ways to use it.”

Madilyn Findley

Different professors have different opinions when it comes to the pros and cons of AI and its purpose in academics. Dr. Leslie Ramos Salazar, professor of business communication and decision management, spoke about the benefits of AI.

“You are empowered, you are really the owner of your own questions you post to this thing, right?,” Ramos Salazar said. “So you, for instance, take the initiative and ask it important valuable questions that will improve the quality of your life, the quality of your classes, your work. It’s meant for the greater good.”

In contrast, Klaehn spoke on the cons of AI.

“I think that’s a con with AI is it’s kind of putting students in a situation where they’re not being challenged critically or creatively,” Klaehn said.

As technology increasingly shapes our world, WT professors are approaching AI in many ways; navigating for themselves and their students how to educate the generations to come.

Madilyn Findley
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Academics
Ask the Professor: Dr. Audrey Meador, assistant professor of mathematics
Ask the Professor: Dr. Audrey Meador, assistant professor of mathematics
Students and community members from across the Panhandle joined together to celebrate the culture of agriculture at Fall Gather.
Students work to build a campus community with event centered on agriculture
Adapting to AI in education: to teach or not to teach.
AI in education: how college is adjusting to the technical advancements
Heather Ogle.
Behind the major with Heather Ogle: improving our environment
Appreciating the world of science
Appreciating the world of science
Ask the Professor: Dr. Blaser, professor of plant science
Ask the Professor: Dr. Blaser, professor of plant science
More in Features
Students in the JBK Student Center. Photo by JoLina Lopez.
WT students take initiative to make a difference around campus
Buffs explain why they are looking forward to the upcoming softball, baseball, and basketball seasons
Buffs explain why they are looking forward to the upcoming softball, baseball, and basketball seasons
The Cornette Library houses the print editions of past issues of The Prairie. Student reporters at The Prairie News have covered some chilling topics, including rumors of ghosts on campus.
The tale of Sarah Jane - WT’s resident ghost
Beyond the 9-to-5 with Dr. Shanna Peeples
Beyond the 9-to-5 with Dr. Shanna Peeples
Ask the Professor: Associate Professor Dr. Brian Ingrassia
Ask the Professor: Associate Professor Dr. Brian Ingrassia
Ask the Professor: Dr. Choong-ha Nam, professor of piano
Ask the Professor: Dr. Choong-ha Nam, professor of piano
More in Multimedia
Campus safety top priority as mass shootings increase
Campus safety top priority as mass shootings increase
F1RSTGEN award winners
F1RSTGEN Week
About the Contributor
Reagan Riddle, Multimedia Reporter
Hi, my name is Reagan Riddle and I’m a senior with a major of Digital Media Communication here at WT. I’m from Plainview, Texas, and I cover all things WT sports here at the Prairie News. I’ve been with Prairie News since August, 2023 and have enjoyed being able to write sports stories that showcase the WT community. My future career plans are to work in the television and movie industry both in front of the camera and behind the camera.
The Prairie News • © 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All The PRAIRIE Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *