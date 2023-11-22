Loyal University Supporters Amy and Rik Andersen Guest on ‘I Am WT’ Podcast

CANYON, Texas — West Texas A&M University’s student-run podcast continues its second season Nov. 21 with an episode highlighting two faithful Buffs.

“I Am WT” hosts Myka Bailey, a junior PR/advertising/applied communication major from Abernathy, and Thomas Rodriguez, a junior digital media and communication major from Katy, speak with Dr. Amy and Rik Andersen.

The episode is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and SoundCloud, as well as at wtamu.edu/IAmWTPodcast.

Rik Andersen earned both his undergraduate and graduate degrees from WT and served as full-time University photographer for about 30 years. He currently holds a part-time position with the provost’s office as photographer. Additionally, he has taught courses in media and mass communication and has maintained a private photography studio enterprise.

Dr. Amy Andersen came to WT as assistant professor in education 26 years ago. In addition to being a full-time faculty member, she directed a faculty initiative for effective teaching under current TAMUS Vice Chancellor James Hallmark when he served as WT provost; Dr. Andersen also served as head of the Department of Education. She currently serves as associate provost for academic affairs.

The couple met at WT and were married at Isley Terrace on campus. They have been heavily involved in all aspects of campus life from New Student Orientation to commencement and from the football field to the classroom.

They recently endowed two scholarships in the fields to which they’ve committed their careers: the Dr. Amy Andersen and Mr. Rik Andersen Education Scholarship and the Mr. Louis F. and Dr. Amy Andersen Media Communication Scholarship.

On the episode, the Andersens reminisce about their time at WT and speak about what the University means to them.

“The University has given so much to us. It has given us our life … so why not support what has supported you,” Rik Andersen said. “We want others to have an opportunity as we did, and the way to do that is through scholarships.”

In the biweekly episodes of “I Am WT,” student hosts interview WT faculty, staff, students and alumni about what WT means to them.

Audiences hear stories about how attending or working at WT changed the lives of the guests, and how they’re making a difference in their community.