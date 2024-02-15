Harrington String Quartet’s ‘Sumptuous’ Concert Set for Feb. 25

CANYON, Texas — Two major works of the classical canon and one of their significant predecessors are on the program for Harrington String Quartet’s next, seasonally timely concert.

The quartet will offer its “Sumptuous” concert at 5 p.m. Feb. 25 in Mary Moody Northen Recital Hall on WT’s Canyon campus.

“We didn’t really come up with an angle for this concert,” said Rositza Jekova-Goza, violin. “We just chose works we love and put them on the program in hopes we would also delight the audience.”

The quartet will perform Felix Mendelssohn’s String Quartet in A minor and Antonín Dvořák’s String Quartet in C major, both iconic works of the classical repertoire, as well as Henry Purcell’s Chacony in G minor, which significantly predates early classical quartets.

Single tickets are $20; season packages are $50 each. Buff Gold cardholders get one free ticket per concert. Tickets will be available at showtix4u.com , in the School of Music office or at the door. For information, call 806-651-2840.

The quartet includes, in addition to Jekova-Goza, Evgeny Zvonnikov, violin; Vesselin Todorov, viola; and Emmanuel Lopez, cello. Each are lecturers in WT’s School of Music , as well; Lopez also is a Periman Distinguished Artist.

HSQ was established by a generous gift from the late Sybil B. Harrington to benefit the Panhandle community. From its founding in 1981, the quartet has brought stellar credentials and a refined sense of ensemble and musical integrity to performances across the nation and internationally.

HSQ’s collaborative recording with the Phoenix Chorale, “Northern Lights,” was distinguished as iTunes’s Best Classical Vocal Album of 2012. In 2005, the quartet also released a Grammy-nominated album of works by American composer Daniel McCarthy on the Albany Records label.

