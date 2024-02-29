Since 1919

The Prairie News
Since 1919

The Prairie News
Since 1919

The Prairie News
Media Comm

Beyond the 9-to-5: Chip Chandler

Bryson Ramage, Audio and Video EditorFebruary 29, 2024
Bryson Ramage

Chip Chandler is the Senior Communications Specialist at West Texas A&M University. Chandler is responsible for a range of communication-related tasks. He serves as the primary external media contact, managing interview requests and facilitating connections with specialists. He also pitches University news to local journalists and writes news releases. In addition, he handles campus emails, contributes to faculty and staff newsletters and assists in marketing efforts.

Chandler grew up and graduated from Canadian. He later attended South Western Oklahoma State University, where he pursued journalism. Chandler attributes his inspiration to pursue a career in journalism to The Canadian Record Newspaper.

“The editor when I was a kid was Ben Ezzell, and was a giant in Texas journalism,” Chandler said. “I really, truly admired him when I was a kid.”

Outside of work, Chandler loves movies, especially those up for Oscars. Chandler used to work at the Amarillo Globe-News, where he began an entertainment section. He wrote movie reviews that got nominated for top Oscars categories.

“I kept getting more and more ambitious; I started trying to see every film nominated for the Oscars, which is usually in the neighborhood of 50 to 55 films, including all the short films, international films and documentaries,” Chandler said. “People who do this, it’s called the Oscar death race because you’re just trying to plow through. You only have about six weeks by the time the nominations are announced and the awards ceremony.”

Chandler is also a physical media collector. More particularly, collecting movies on Blu-ray or DVD.

“I have an app that tracks my entire movie collection,” Chandler said. “I can put in there if I loaned it out to somebody. I have a giant spinner as well as stacks of films; I always ask, ‘Do I own that movie?’ because I can’t remember now that I have more than 2,000 movies, both physical and digital.”
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Beyond the 9 to 5
Beyond The 9-to-5 with Professor Sarah Beckham-Turner
Beyond The 9-to-5 with Professor Sarah Beckham-Turner
Beyond the 9-to-5 with Dr. Shanna Peeples
Beyond the 9-to-5 with Dr. Shanna Peeples
Beyond the 9-to-5 with Dr. Farren
Beyond the 9-to-5 with Dr. Farren
Beyond the 9-to-5 with Anirban Pal
Beyond the 9-to-5 with Anirban Pal
Beyond the 9-to-5 with Dr. Marty Kuhlman
Beyond the 9-to-5 with Dr. Marty Kuhlman
Beyond the 9-to-5 with Profesora Davidson
Beyond the 9-to-5 with Profesora Davidson
More in Features
According to a recent poll, over 70% of students said that they prefer online or hybrid learning.
Why do students choose online learning?
Electives: beyond the basics
Electives: beyond the basics
Ask the Professor: Edward Truitt
Ask the Professor: Edward Truitt
Student Organization Spotlight: Asian and Pacific Islander Association
Student Organization Spotlight: Asian and Pacific Islander Association
Extraordinary Buffs Episode 1: Bentli VeneKlasen
Extraordinary Buffs Episode 1: Bentli VeneKlasen
Ask the Professor: Dr. Nick Gerlich
Ask the Professor: Dr. Nick Gerlich
More in Showcase
WT student wins $25,000 dollar scholarship from Chick-fil-A
WT student wins $25,000 dollar scholarship from Chick-fil-A
The free application for federal student aid is officially open for the 2024-2025 school year.
Understanding 2024-2025 FAFSA updates
Behind the Major with Nate Berkes: serving adolescents
Behind the Major with Nate Berkes: serving adolescents
A fowl fit.
A fowl fit.
Go out and vote: the right and responsibility
Go out and vote: the right and responsibility
Student body president holds State of the Student Body Address
Student body president holds State of the Student Body Address
About the Contributor
Bryson Ramage, Audio and Video Editor
I'm Bryson Ramage, pursuing a degree in digital media & communication at West Texas A&M University. Following my graduation in May 2024, I aspire to enter the field of funeral directing and embalming.
Opinion Essay
The Prairie News • © 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All The PRAIRIE Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *