Since 1919

The Prairie News
Since 1919

The Prairie News
Since 1919

The Prairie News
Intern With The Prairie News

Building community: faith-based organizations at West Texas A&M University

Jade RamosMarch 10, 2024
The+13%7C30+coffee+shop+is+located+at+201+26th+St.+and+hosts+Bible+studies+on+Thursdays.
Mallory Cockrell
The 13|30 coffee shop is located at 201 26th St. and hosts Bible studies on Thursdays.

West Texas A&M University has several organizations that students can sign up for at the beginning of the semester or even join throughout the year. WT also includes a few faith-based organizations that offer weekly and recurring events to keep students involved and help them with their studies and their faith.

These ministries host different events throughout the week, from Tuesday night worship and Thursday night Bible studies to friendly sports competitions and community service. Creed Ramsey, the ministry director at 13|30, explained how they interact with students.

“It’s kind of like an outreach thing where we go out to the campus and interact with the students and just allow the Holy Spirit to highlight people to us and then out of our obedience, we get to be a part of something bigger,” Ramsey said. “Then after, we have interactive events, and those are more like ping pong tournaments, volleyball games and movie nights.”

Some of these ministries are non-denominational, and the members of the organization just want to make sure that students feel welcome.

Ramses Cota, a student who is a part of The Wesley, tells us how their Thursday night dinners work and how important community is to them.

“We have this thing called ‘eight minutes of fun’ where we basically pull anybody who’s eating just to do a fun activity or a fun competition to get everyone involved,” Cota said. “We’re very community-based.”

The members of these organizations believe that being involved helps students build relationships and, in turn, helps them academically.

“We have a lot of college students who major in pretty much different things, so whenever you make friends, you come together and start helping each other,” Cota said. “Helping each other in a way where we can both be successful.”

13|30 will occasionally ask WT alumni to come speak at what is called a Mini-Series. These Mini series give the speakers a chance to share some wisdom that college students can implement in their lives.

“We usually have two to three professional people every semester come and speak to the students,” Ramsey said.

The community and ministries here at WT are very involved with each other and there is always an opportunity to help each other as it is part of their mission statements.

Buff Branding includes all of WT’s organizations and this is where all of the ministries have the chance to interact with students and give a little information about who they are and the mission they have.
WT students can also take a look at the variety of options to choose from by going to their Buff Link.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Features
Extraordinary Buffs: Tiffany Nall
Extraordinary Buffs: Tiffany Nall
Guess My Major pt. 1
Guess My Major pt. 1
Gender trends in post-secondary schools show that more women are attending college compared to men, and the number of non-binary or transgender students is rising.
Growing gaps between genders in secondary education
La vida estudiantil con Manuel Cuesta: construyendo un sueño
La vida estudiantil con Manuel Cuesta: construyendo un sueño
Student Organization Spotlight: Companion Animal Club
Student Organization Spotlight: Companion Animal Club
According to a recent poll, over 70% of students said that they prefer online or hybrid learning.
Why do students choose online learning?
More in Showcase
Looking for a show to watch over spring break?
Looking for a show to watch over spring break?
Students how to: midterms and spring break
Students how to: midterms and spring break
WT student wins $25,000 dollar scholarship from Chick-fil-A
WT student wins $25,000 dollar scholarship from Chick-fil-A
Electives: beyond the basics
Electives: beyond the basics
The free application for federal student aid is officially open for the 2024-2025 school year.
Understanding 2024-2025 FAFSA updates
Beyond the 9-to-5: Chip Chandler
Beyond the 9-to-5: Chip Chandler
More in Student Engagement
Go out and vote: the right and responsibility
Go out and vote: the right and responsibility
Student body president holds State of the Student Body Address
Student body president holds State of the Student Body Address
Student Organization Spotlight: Asian and Pacific Islander Association
Student Organization Spotlight: Asian and Pacific Islander Association
The VHAC rock climbing tower is 40 feet tall and has paths for both amateurs and experts.
Culture. Climbing. Bucky? Prize challenges at WT
WT in need of Active Minds: Mental health on campus
WT in need of Active Minds: Mental health on campus
Whats the deal with honor societies?
What's the deal with honor societies?
Intern With The Prairie News
The Prairie News • © 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All The PRAIRIE Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *