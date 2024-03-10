Building community: faith-based organizations at West Texas A&M University

West Texas A&M University has several organizations that students can sign up for at the beginning of the semester or even join throughout the year. WT also includes a few faith-based organizations that offer weekly and recurring events to keep students involved and help them with their studies and their faith.

These ministries host different events throughout the week, from Tuesday night worship and Thursday night Bible studies to friendly sports competitions and community service. Creed Ramsey, the ministry director at 13|30, explained how they interact with students.

“It’s kind of like an outreach thing where we go out to the campus and interact with the students and just allow the Holy Spirit to highlight people to us and then out of our obedience, we get to be a part of something bigger,” Ramsey said. “Then after, we have interactive events, and those are more like ping pong tournaments, volleyball games and movie nights.”

Some of these ministries are non-denominational, and the members of the organization just want to make sure that students feel welcome.

Ramses Cota, a student who is a part of The Wesley, tells us how their Thursday night dinners work and how important community is to them.

“We have this thing called ‘eight minutes of fun’ where we basically pull anybody who’s eating just to do a fun activity or a fun competition to get everyone involved,” Cota said. “We’re very community-based.”

The members of these organizations believe that being involved helps students build relationships and, in turn, helps them academically.

“We have a lot of college students who major in pretty much different things, so whenever you make friends, you come together and start helping each other,” Cota said. “Helping each other in a way where we can both be successful.”

13|30 will occasionally ask WT alumni to come speak at what is called a Mini-Series. These Mini series give the speakers a chance to share some wisdom that college students can implement in their lives.

“We usually have two to three professional people every semester come and speak to the students,” Ramsey said.

The community and ministries here at WT are very involved with each other and there is always an opportunity to help each other as it is part of their mission statements.

Buff Branding includes all of WT’s organizations and this is where all of the ministries have the chance to interact with students and give a little information about who they are and the mission they have.

WT students can also take a look at the variety of options to choose from by going to their Buff Link.