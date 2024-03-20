WT+Winners+of+Esteemed+Regional+Scholarship+Honored+at+Luncheon

CANYON, Texas — West Texas A&M University honored 19 students chosen for a prestigious regional scholarship at a recent luncheon.

The students are among thousands of students from Colorado, New Mexico, Utah or Wyoming who have received Daniels Scholarships. Established in 2000, the Daniels Fund has since awarded more than $260 million in scholarships to more than 5,000 Daniels Scholars to attend any university in the United States.

WT’s Daniels Scholars—both current students and alumni—were honored during a March 19 luncheon in the Fairly Group Club at Bain-Schaeffer Buffalo Stadium on WT’s campus.

“The WT Daniels Fund Scholars are the embodiment of Bill Daniels’ legacy to provide students an opportunity to change not only their lives, but the lives of their families and communities,” said WT President Walter V. Wendler. “The values which drive the mission of the Daniels Fund align with the values of WT and the people of this region. We are grateful to the Daniels Fund for investing in WT students.”

About 40 Daniels Scholars have attended WT since 2012, including those currently enrolled.

“Bill Daniels would have been proud of the educational opportunities provided by West Texas A&M University to our scholars,” said Hanna Skandera, president and CEO of the Daniels Fund. “We are deeply grateful for the university’s commitment to preparing the next generation of leaders and their support of Daniels Scholars.”

Students attending WT with Daniels Scholarships can receive up to $25,000 a year for qualified educational expenses, including tuition and fees, room and board, books and supplies, and miscellaneous expenses.

Daniels Scholars are selected for their character, leadership potential and commitment to serving their communities.

The Daniels Fund, established by cable television pioneer Bill Daniels, is a private charitable foundation dedicated to making life better for the people of Colorado, New Mexico, Utah, and Wyoming through its grants program, scholarship program, and ethics initiative.

WT students enrolled for the 2023-24 academic year who have been named Daniels Scholars are Jamilet Cruz, a senior management major from Lamar, Colorado; Skyler Deluca, a junior engineering technology major from Logan, New Mexico; Dakota Eaton, a junior finance major from Holly, Colorado; Yancie Franklin, a senior nursing major from Campo, Colorado; Cameron Frantz, a senior animal science major from Rocky Ford, Colorado; Shaylee Gee, a sophomore agricultural business and economics major from Calhan, Colorado; Charles Graybill, a senior animal science major from Keenesburg, Colorado; Jordan Hisel, a sophomore animal science major from Yeso, New Mexico; Kacyn Kessinger, a senior animal science major from Akron, Colorado; Raquel Lieurance, a freshman agriculture major from Vernon, Colorado; Jenna Lopez, a junior public relations, advertising and applied communication major from Tucumcari, New Mexico; Paityn Nicholson, a sophomore agriculture media and communication major from Melrose, New Mexico; Grace Pendleton, a senior animal science major from Lamar, Colorado; Lane Remmich, a senior agricultural business and economics major from Yuma, Colorado; Zachary Rich, a junior agriculture major from Capitan, New Mexico; McKenzie Riddle, a freshman agriculture major from Trinidad, Colorado; Faith Vernier, a freshman animal science major from Branson, Colorado; Alea Wittler, a senior digital communication and media major from Vilas, Colorado; and Corey Zimmerman, a sophomore agriculture major from Rocky Ford, Colorado.

Creating a commitment to being self-reliant, courageous, resourceful and part of something larger than one’s self in its students is a key mission of the University’s long-range plan, WT 125: From the Panhandle to the World.

That plan is fueled by the historic One West comprehensive fundraising campaign, which reached its initial $125 million goal 18 months after publicly launching in September 2021. The campaign’s new goal is to reach $175 million by 2025; currently, it has raised nearly $160 million.