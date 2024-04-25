WT Concert, Symphonic Bands to Offer Free Spring Performances

CANYON, Texas — The West Texas A&M University Concert Band and Symphonic Band will highlight celestial fantasies and mystical voyages at their upcoming spring concerts.

The bands will perform, respectively, at 6 and 8 p.m. May 1 in Mary Moody Northen Recital Hall on WT’s Canyon campus. Admission is free.

The Concert Band’s program will include “Galactic Fanfare” by Randall Standridge, “Chimes of Liberty” by Edwin Franco Goldman, “Stubernic Fantasy” by Mark Ford, “Give Us This Day” by David Maslanka” and “A Deep Reverberation Fills with Stars” by John Mackey.

Mackey himself worked with the band April 16 on his composition, a new work inspired by the way the world ground to a halt during Covid-19 lockdowns.

Patrick Lucas, a graduate student in music performance from Odessa, will conduct “Galactic Fanfare. Gerry Lara, a graduate student in music performance from Midland, will conduct “Stubernic Fantasy,” which features percussion soloists Aidan Caballero, a sophomore music education major from Odessa; Brandon Garcia, a sophomore music education major from Amarillo; and Mason McWest, a junior music education major from Amarillo. All three will perform on the same, large marimba.

“This is by far the most challenging program I’ve ever prepared with the Concert Band,” said director Russ Teweleit, professor of music education. “They have really risen to the challenge and rehearsals have been full of blood, sweat, tears and lots of joy. I will miss this group terribly.”

The Symphonic Band’s program will include “The World Is Waiting for the Sunrise” by Eugene Lockhart, Ernest Seitz and Harry Alford; Concerto for Trumpet by Alexander Arutiunian; “Nessun Dorma” from “Turandot” by Giacomo Puccini; and “Il Concerto” by Oscar Navarro.

“We’ll close with Mackey’s ‘Wine Dark Sea’ in celebration of its 10th anniversary,” said Don Lefevre, associate professor of music and director of bands. “John also worked with the Symphonic Band on April 15, and the students found it so inspiring to work directly with the composer.”

Soloists will include Dayton Scholz, a junior music education major from Amarillo, on the Navarro piece, and Emily Sotelo, a graduate student from Greenwood, on the Arutiunian concerto.

The WT Symphonic Band was named the winner of the Presidential Order of the Silver Buffalo Award on April 19, presented to individuals and groups who have brought national or international recognition to WT. The band was recognized for being invited to perform at the 2023 College Band Directors National Association convention and the 2024 Texas Music Educators Association convention.

Rosters are below.

Fostering an appreciation of the arts is a key component of the University’s long-range plan, WT 125: From the Panhandle to the World.

That plan is fueled by the historic One West comprehensive fundraising campaign, which reached its initial $125 million goal 18 months after publicly launching in September 2021. The campaign’s new goal is to reach $175 million by 2025; currently, it has raised nearly $160 million.

Symphonic Band roster

FLUTE/PICCOLO

Kyndahl Britton, Junior

Flute Performance | Pflugerville, TX

Alejandra Mulgado, MM

Conducting | Clovis, NM

Erin Hinds, Senior

Vocal Performance &

Music Education | Amarillo, TX

Alex Lam, Junior

Music Education | Wylie, TX

Rosie Mendoza, Senior

Music Education | Brenham, TX

OBOE

Tobin Brooks, Senior

Oboe Performance &

Music Education | Canyon, TX

Abigail Hite, Senior

Oboe Performance &

Music Education | Nashville, TN

Marissa Portillo, Freshman

Music Technology | Lubbock, TX

ENGLISH HORN

Emily Klein, Senior

Biochemistry &

Biology | Amarillo, TX

BASSOON

Daniel Gonzales, Junior

Music Education | Taylor, TX

Katherine Clark, Junior

Music Education | Canyon, TX

CONTRABASSOON

Michael Johnson

Adjunct Faculty | Amarillo, TX

E-flat CLARINET

Joey Henriquez, Senior

Clarinet Performance &

Music Technology | Arlington, TX

B-flat CLARINET

Dayton Scholz, Junior

Clarinet Performance &

Music Education | Amarillo, TX

Ethan Hughes, Senior

Music Therapy | Wichita Falls, TX

Elias Medina, Sophomore

Music Education | Fort Worth, TX

Mackenzie Stephenson Sophomore

Music Education | Melissa, TX

Grace Lindauer, MM

Conducting | Fort Worth, TX

Shawn Frausto, Senior

Music Education | Amarillo, TX

BASS CLARINET

Kaitlyn Rubinski, Junior

Clarinet Performance &

Music Education | Amarillo, TX

Maddlyn Worley, Senior

Music Education | Amarillo, TX

Zoe Stovall, Junior

Music Education | Amarillo, TX

SAXOPHONE

Braden Lefevre, MM

Conducting | Canyon, TX

Joseph Fondren, Freshman

Saxophone Performance &

Music Education | Arlington, TX

Maxwell Gray, Senior

Saxophone Performance &

Music Education | Tomball, TX

Carter Rybarski, Senior

Music Technology | Brenham, TX

TRUMPET

Emily Sotelo, MM

Trumpet Performance |

Greenwood, TX

Jesse Chavez, Junior

Music Education | Porter, TX

Aubyn Nall, Junior

Music Education | Canyon, TX

Adam Johnson, Junior

Music Education | Springtown, TX

Brayden York, Junior

Music Education | Odessa, TX

Blake Livingston, MM

Conducting | Amarillo, TX

HORN

Seth Meason, Sophomore

Music Education | Amarillo, TX

Luke Rodriquez, Senior

Music Technology | Midland, TX

Christopher Santiago, Junior

Music Education | Odessa, TX

Elliott Lewis, Freshman

Music Education |

College Station, TX

Carlie Marcotte, Senior

Music Education | Lewisville, TX

Roy Brown, Freshman

Agribusiness &

Economics | Menard, TX

Norrin Hodgson, Senior

Music Education | Odessa, TX

TENOR TROMBONE

Spencer Owens, Junior

Music Education | Levelland, TX

Korbin Cole, Freshman

Music Education &

Vocal Performance | Pampa, TX

Brayden Hebbel, Senior

Trombone Performance |

Amarillo, TX

Cyrus Jackson, Senior

Music Education | Baytown, TX

BASS TROMBONE

Gavin Poole, Sophomore

Trombone Performance |

Meridan, TX

Brandon Trinh, Junior

Trombone Performance |

Frisco, TX

EUPHONIUM

Jack Montgomery, Sophomore

Music Education |

College Station, TX

Patrick Lucas, MM

Conducting | Odessa, TX

Maribel Rivas, Freshman

Music Education | Fort Worth, TX

Geraldo Lara, MM

Conducting | El Paso, TX

TUBA

Lucas Martinez, Senior

Music Education | Lewisville, TX

Wyatt Hayes, Junior

Tuba Performance | McKinney, TX

DOUBLE BASS

Ryan Evans, Junior

Music Education | Amarillo, TX

Carson King, Sophomore

Music Education | Rockdale, TX

PIANO/CELESTA

Piper Fowler, Junior

Piano & Percussion

Performance |Amarillo, Tx

KEYBOARDS

Caleb Hesse, Junior

Piano Performance &

Music Composition | Bushland, TX

HARP

Jennifer Miller

Adjunct Faculty | Amarillo, TX

PERCUSSION

Mason Rumsey, Senior

Music Education | Joshua, TX

Hien Doan, Senior

Percussion Performance &

Music Education | Amarillo, TX

Chema Garcia, Senior

Music Education | Wellington, TX

Colton Gallandat, Junior

Music Education | Joshua, TX

Mason McWest, Sophomore

Music Education | Amarillo, TX

Brandon Garcia, Sophomore

Percussion Performance &

Music Education | Amarillo, TX

Caleb Martin, MM

Percussion Performance | Plainview, TX

Aidan Caballero, Sophomore

Music Education | Odessa, TX

Payton Hayes, Sophomore

Music Education | Midland, TX

Colton Leadingham, Sophomore

Music Education | Odessa, TX

DRUM SET

Tristan Mouw, Senior

Music Technology | Amarillo, TX

Concert Band Roster

Flute

Sofia Robles, junior, San Antonio

Riley Spalding, freshman, Amarillo

Annelise Mora, freshman, Burleson

Gaby Morales, freshman, Wylie

Lilia Trayler, senior, Stratford

Claudia Itza, freshman, San Benito

Diana Larraga, junior, Garland

Abigail Wade, senior, Houston

Elena Moreno, junior, Amarillo

Isabel Hernandez, junior, Amarillo

Alex Lam, junior, Wylie

Jacob Gutierrez, sophomore, Farwell

Hannah Pollard, sophomore, Hagerman, Nm

Daniel Cera, freshman, Amarillo

William Donato Rodriguez, freshman, Amarillo

Nadia Jeter, freshman, Amarillo

Oboe

Marissa Portillo, freshman, Lubbock

Joceylyn Morales, junior, Amarillo

Bassoon

Noah Reneau, senior, Amarillo

Bryan Rushin, freshman, Plainview

Clarinet

Xander Aleman, freshman, Plainview

Isla Taber, sophomore, Paris

Faith Powell, junior, Amarillo

Sydney Fishburn, senior, Spearman

Tristan Brunson, junior, Kosse

Kayla Cabrera, senior, Bedias

Jazmyn Mckeel, sophomore, Wylie

Jeran Nolen, junior, Stinnett

Braden Lefevre, graduate student, Canyon

Bass Clarinet

Keely Burkahalter, sophomore, Hereford

Keller Martinez, freshman, Lubbock

Trinity Whorton, freshman, Haskell

Samantha Young, freshman, Hereford

Alto Saxophone

Emanuel Garcia, sophomore, Dumas

Dillon Martin, junior, Odessa

Michael Larson, freshman, Amarillo

Katie Aschoff, graduate student, David City, Nebraska

Fernando Anguiano, sophomore, Spearman

Caleb Guerrero, freshman, Hereford

Tenor Saxophone

Zach Limb, senior, Midland

Caydee Burden, sophomore, Eureka, Kansas

Orlando Moreno, sophomore, Stratford

Baritone Saxophone

Winter Hartnett, freshman, Bryan

Coby Mount, junior, Midland

Trumpet

Nassir Reyes, senior, Shallowater

Connor Mclenny, junior, Amarillo

Diego Arias, sophomore, Amarillo

Jordan Bunn, senior, Tulia

Gisselle Martinez, freshman, Amarillo

Jack Sprague, sophomore, Amarillo

Horn

Kinslea Blau, freshman, Odessa

Kevin Olivas, freshman, Amarillo

Priscilla Sosa, freshman, Tyler

Dorothy Estridge, freshman, Fritch

Sada Munoz, freshman, Levelland

Fredd Davila, freshman, Pampa

Patrick Lucas, graduate student, Odessa

Trombone

Taylor Martindell, freshman, Amarillo

Alec Jung, junior, Midland

Cayden Chazarreta, freshman, Fort Worth

Gabriel Johnson, freshman, Lipan

Domingo Ornelas, freshman, Midland

Bass Trombone

Evan Perry, freshman, Bushland

Euphonium

Noah Portillo, junior, Lubbock

David Uribe, sophomore, Wheeler

James Selman, junior, Amarillo

Natalie Hernandez, junior, San Angelo

Caleb O’donnel, freshman, Amarillo

Tuba

Michael Genera, freshman, El Paso

Camron McGuire, sophomore, Claude

Chance Fox, sophomore, Bushland

Isaiah Nañez, sophomore, Dumas

Gerry Lara, sophomore, El Paso

Percussion

Lexi Baeza, freshman, Odessa

Haley Hunter, senior, Monahans

Hannah Metcalf, freshman, Joshua

Paden Mick, sophomore, Dimmit

JP O’Brien, sophomore, Anna

Madie Ray, freshman, Claude

Melinda Thomas, sophomore, Amarillo

Brogan Litche , senior, Lubbock