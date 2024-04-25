WT Concert, Symphonic Bands to Offer Free Spring Performances

CANYON, Texas — The West Texas A&M University Concert Band and Symphonic Band will highlight celestial fantasies and mystical voyages at their upcoming spring concerts.
The bands will perform, respectively, at 6 and 8 p.m. May 1 in Mary Moody Northen Recital Hall on WT’s Canyon campus. Admission is free.
The Concert Band’s program will include “Galactic Fanfare” by Randall Standridge, “Chimes of Liberty” by Edwin Franco Goldman, “Stubernic Fantasy” by Mark Ford, “Give Us This Day” by David Maslanka” and “A Deep Reverberation Fills with Stars” by John Mackey.
Mackey himself worked with the band April 16 on his composition, a new work inspired by the way the world ground to a halt during Covid-19 lockdowns.
Patrick Lucas, a graduate student in music performance from Odessa, will conduct “Galactic Fanfare. Gerry Lara, a graduate student in music performance from Midland, will conduct “Stubernic Fantasy,” which features percussion soloists Aidan Caballero, a sophomore music education major from Odessa; Brandon Garcia, a sophomore music education major from Amarillo; and Mason McWest, a junior music education major from Amarillo. All three will perform on the same, large marimba.
“This is by far the most challenging program I’ve ever prepared with the Concert Band,” said director Russ Teweleit, professor of music education. “They have really risen to the challenge and rehearsals have been full of blood, sweat, tears and lots of joy. I will miss this group terribly.”
The Symphonic Band’s program will include “The World Is Waiting for the Sunrise” by Eugene Lockhart, Ernest Seitz and Harry Alford; Concerto for Trumpet by Alexander Arutiunian; “Nessun Dorma” from “Turandot” by Giacomo Puccini; and “Il Concerto” by Oscar Navarro.
“We’ll close with Mackey’s ‘Wine Dark Sea’ in celebration of its 10th anniversary,” said Don Lefevre, associate professor of music and director of bands. “John also worked with the Symphonic Band on April 15, and the students found it so inspiring to work directly with the composer.”
Soloists will include Dayton Scholz, a junior music education major from Amarillo, on the Navarro piece, and Emily Sotelo, a graduate student from Greenwood, on the Arutiunian concerto.
The WT Symphonic Band was named the winner of the Presidential Order of the Silver Buffalo Award on April 19, presented to individuals and groups who have brought national or international recognition to WT. The band was recognized for being invited to perform at the 2023 College Band Directors National Association convention and the 2024 Texas Music Educators Association convention.
Rosters are below.
Fostering an appreciation of the arts is a key component of the University’s long-range plan, WT 125: From the Panhandle to the World.
That plan is fueled by the historic One West comprehensive fundraising campaign, which reached its initial $125 million goal 18 months after publicly launching in September 2021. The campaign’s new goal is to reach $175 million by 2025; currently, it has raised nearly $160 million.
Symphonic Band roster
FLUTE/PICCOLO
Kyndahl Britton, Junior
Flute Performance | Pflugerville, TX
Alejandra Mulgado, MM
Conducting | Clovis, NM
Erin Hinds, Senior
Vocal Performance &
Music Education | Amarillo, TX
Alex Lam, Junior
Music Education | Wylie, TX
Rosie Mendoza, Senior
Music Education | Brenham, TX
OBOE
Tobin Brooks, Senior
Oboe Performance &
Music Education | Canyon, TX
Abigail Hite, Senior
Oboe Performance &
Music Education | Nashville, TN
Marissa Portillo, Freshman
Music Technology | Lubbock, TX
ENGLISH HORN
Emily Klein, Senior
Biochemistry &
Biology | Amarillo, TX
BASSOON
Daniel Gonzales, Junior
Music Education | Taylor, TX
Katherine Clark, Junior
Music Education | Canyon, TX
CONTRABASSOON
Michael Johnson
Adjunct Faculty | Amarillo, TX
E-flat CLARINET
Joey Henriquez, Senior
Clarinet Performance &
Music Technology | Arlington, TX
B-flat CLARINET
Dayton Scholz, Junior
Clarinet Performance &
Music Education | Amarillo, TX
Ethan Hughes, Senior
Music Therapy | Wichita Falls, TX
Elias Medina, Sophomore
Music Education | Fort Worth, TX
Mackenzie Stephenson Sophomore
Music Education | Melissa, TX
Grace Lindauer, MM
Conducting | Fort Worth, TX
Shawn Frausto, Senior
Music Education | Amarillo, TX
BASS CLARINET
Kaitlyn Rubinski, Junior
Clarinet Performance &
Music Education | Amarillo, TX
Maddlyn Worley, Senior
Music Education | Amarillo, TX
Zoe Stovall, Junior
Music Education | Amarillo, TX
SAXOPHONE
Braden Lefevre, MM
Conducting | Canyon, TX
Joseph Fondren, Freshman
Saxophone Performance &
Music Education | Arlington, TX
Maxwell Gray, Senior
Saxophone Performance &
Music Education | Tomball, TX
Carter Rybarski, Senior
Music Technology | Brenham, TX
TRUMPET
Emily Sotelo, MM
Trumpet Performance |
Greenwood, TX
Jesse Chavez, Junior
Music Education | Porter, TX
Aubyn Nall, Junior
Music Education | Canyon, TX
Adam Johnson, Junior
Music Education | Springtown, TX
Brayden York, Junior
Music Education | Odessa, TX
Blake Livingston, MM
Conducting | Amarillo, TX
HORN
Seth Meason, Sophomore
Music Education | Amarillo, TX
Luke Rodriquez, Senior
Music Technology | Midland, TX
Christopher Santiago, Junior
Music Education | Odessa, TX
Elliott Lewis, Freshman
Music Education |
College Station, TX
Carlie Marcotte, Senior
Music Education | Lewisville, TX
Roy Brown, Freshman
Agribusiness &
Economics | Menard, TX
Norrin Hodgson, Senior
Music Education | Odessa, TX
TENOR TROMBONE
Spencer Owens, Junior
Music Education | Levelland, TX
Korbin Cole, Freshman
Music Education &
Vocal Performance | Pampa, TX
Brayden Hebbel, Senior
Trombone Performance |
Amarillo, TX
Cyrus Jackson, Senior
Music Education | Baytown, TX
BASS TROMBONE
Gavin Poole, Sophomore
Trombone Performance |
Meridan, TX
Brandon Trinh, Junior
Trombone Performance |
Frisco, TX
EUPHONIUM
Jack Montgomery, Sophomore
Music Education |
College Station, TX
Patrick Lucas, MM
Conducting | Odessa, TX
Maribel Rivas, Freshman
Music Education | Fort Worth, TX
Geraldo Lara, MM
Conducting | El Paso, TX
TUBA
Lucas Martinez, Senior
Music Education | Lewisville, TX
Wyatt Hayes, Junior
Tuba Performance | McKinney, TX
DOUBLE BASS
Ryan Evans, Junior
Music Education | Amarillo, TX
Carson King, Sophomore
Music Education | Rockdale, TX
PIANO/CELESTA
Piper Fowler, Junior
Piano & Percussion
Performance |Amarillo, Tx
KEYBOARDS
Caleb Hesse, Junior
Piano Performance &
Music Composition | Bushland, TX
HARP
Jennifer Miller
Adjunct Faculty | Amarillo, TX
PERCUSSION
Mason Rumsey, Senior
Music Education | Joshua, TX
Hien Doan, Senior
Percussion Performance &
Music Education | Amarillo, TX
Chema Garcia, Senior
Music Education | Wellington, TX
Colton Gallandat, Junior
Music Education | Joshua, TX
Mason McWest, Sophomore
Music Education | Amarillo, TX
Brandon Garcia, Sophomore
Percussion Performance &
Music Education | Amarillo, TX
Caleb Martin, MM
Percussion Performance | Plainview, TX
Aidan Caballero, Sophomore
Music Education | Odessa, TX
Payton Hayes, Sophomore
Music Education | Midland, TX
Colton Leadingham, Sophomore
Music Education | Odessa, TX
DRUM SET
Tristan Mouw, Senior
Music Technology | Amarillo, TX
Concert Band Roster
Flute
Sofia Robles, junior, San Antonio
Riley Spalding, freshman, Amarillo
Annelise Mora, freshman, Burleson
Gaby Morales, freshman, Wylie
Lilia Trayler, senior, Stratford
Claudia Itza, freshman, San Benito
Diana Larraga, junior, Garland
Abigail Wade, senior, Houston
Elena Moreno, junior, Amarillo
Isabel Hernandez, junior, Amarillo
Alex Lam, junior, Wylie
Jacob Gutierrez, sophomore, Farwell
Hannah Pollard, sophomore, Hagerman, Nm
Daniel Cera, freshman, Amarillo
William Donato Rodriguez, freshman, Amarillo
Nadia Jeter, freshman, Amarillo
Oboe
Marissa Portillo, freshman, Lubbock
Joceylyn Morales, junior, Amarillo
Bassoon
Noah Reneau, senior, Amarillo
Bryan Rushin, freshman, Plainview
Clarinet
Xander Aleman, freshman, Plainview
Isla Taber, sophomore, Paris
Faith Powell, junior, Amarillo
Sydney Fishburn, senior, Spearman
Tristan Brunson, junior, Kosse
Kayla Cabrera, senior, Bedias
Jazmyn Mckeel, sophomore, Wylie
Jeran Nolen, junior, Stinnett
Braden Lefevre, graduate student, Canyon
Bass Clarinet
Keely Burkahalter, sophomore, Hereford
Keller Martinez, freshman, Lubbock
Trinity Whorton, freshman, Haskell
Samantha Young, freshman, Hereford
Alto Saxophone
Emanuel Garcia, sophomore, Dumas
Dillon Martin, junior, Odessa
Michael Larson, freshman, Amarillo
Katie Aschoff, graduate student, David City, Nebraska
Fernando Anguiano, sophomore, Spearman
Caleb Guerrero, freshman, Hereford
Tenor Saxophone
Zach Limb, senior, Midland
Caydee Burden, sophomore, Eureka, Kansas
Orlando Moreno, sophomore, Stratford
Baritone Saxophone
Winter Hartnett, freshman, Bryan
Coby Mount, junior, Midland
Trumpet
Nassir Reyes, senior, Shallowater
Connor Mclenny, junior, Amarillo
Diego Arias, sophomore, Amarillo
Jordan Bunn, senior, Tulia
Gisselle Martinez, freshman, Amarillo
Jack Sprague, sophomore, Amarillo
Horn
Kinslea Blau, freshman, Odessa
Kevin Olivas, freshman, Amarillo
Priscilla Sosa, freshman, Tyler
Dorothy Estridge, freshman, Fritch
Sada Munoz, freshman, Levelland
Fredd Davila, freshman, Pampa
Patrick Lucas, graduate student, Odessa
Trombone
Taylor Martindell, freshman, Amarillo
Alec Jung, junior, Midland
Cayden Chazarreta, freshman, Fort Worth
Gabriel Johnson, freshman, Lipan
Domingo Ornelas, freshman, Midland
Bass Trombone
Evan Perry, freshman, Bushland
Euphonium
Noah Portillo, junior, Lubbock
David Uribe, sophomore, Wheeler
James Selman, junior, Amarillo
Natalie Hernandez, junior, San Angelo
Caleb O’donnel, freshman, Amarillo
Tuba
Michael Genera, freshman, El Paso
Camron McGuire, sophomore, Claude
Chance Fox, sophomore, Bushland
Isaiah Nañez, sophomore, Dumas
Gerry Lara, sophomore, El Paso
Percussion
Lexi Baeza, freshman, Odessa
Haley Hunter, senior, Monahans
Hannah Metcalf, freshman, Joshua
Paden Mick, sophomore, Dimmit
JP O’Brien, sophomore, Anna
Madie Ray, freshman, Claude
Melinda Thomas, sophomore, Amarillo
Brogan Litche , senior, Lubbock