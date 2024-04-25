WT Ranch Horse Team, 2 Students Named Reserve National Champs

CANYON, Texas — West Texas A&M University’s ranch horse team was named reserve national champion in Division 1 of the National Intercollegiate Ranch and Stock Horse Association Show, and two students were named reserve national champions.

Two additional students ranked in the Top 5 in individual rankings, as well.

“Each member of the team worked hard since we started in August,” said Lance Baker, coach of the WT Ranch Horse Team and professor of animal science. “Their work ethic and sacrifices were reflected in their two first-ever wins and another consecutive reserve national championship. I am proud to be a part of their historic year and to coach such a dedicated group of individuals.”

The national reserve championship is the latest in a string of victories for the team, part of WT’s Department of Agricultural Sciences in the Paul Engler College of Agriculture and Natural Sciences. The team won its first world championship in November and won the National Reined Cow Horse Association Collegiate Challenge in February.

At the April 15 to 17 championship show in Amarillo, WT competed alongside five other Division 1 teams, placing second in both rounds and finishing as reserve national champion. A total of 151 students representing 16 teams from 10 states competed.

Cutter McLaughlin, a sophomore agricultural business and economics major from Amarillo, was named reserve national champion overall, was Round 2 champion overall, and was champion in the reining competition in a non-professional division.

Camry Mangum, a junior animal science major from Jourvanton, was named reserve national champion overall in the novice/boxing division. She also won individual rounds in trail, overall, ranch riding and cow work.

Ashley Wortham, a freshman agricultural business and economics major from Wimberley, won a round of the cow work class and placed seventh overall in the non-professional division.

Lily Redden, a senior agricultural business and economics major from Gunnison, Colorado, finished in fourth place overall in the novice/boxing division after placing in the Top 10 overall in both rounds.

Team members also include:

Non-Pro Division: Chloe Rourke, a freshman agricultural business and economics major from Northfield, Massachusetts; and Paige Finegan, a senior equine industry and business major from Orchard, Colorado;

Chloe Rourke, a freshman agricultural business and economics major from Northfield, Massachusetts; and Paige Finegan, a senior equine industry and business major from Orchard, Colorado; Limited Non-Pro Division: Thomas Binig, a junior animal science major from Houston; Paige Brandon, a senior agriculture media and communication major from Edgewood, New Mexico; Layton Graham, a junior agriculture major from Midway; Tucker Huseman, a sophomore animal science major from Ellsworth, Kansas; Grace Hyde, a freshman agricultural business and economics major from Sherman; Alex Johnson, a senior equine major from Ardmore, Oklahoma; Haylee Triplitt, a sophomore agricultural business and economics major from Gouldbusk; Diana Webster, a senior equine industry and business major from Longmont, Colorado; and Arielle Wortham, a junior animal science major from Wimberley;

Thomas Binig, a junior animal science major from Houston; Paige Brandon, a senior agriculture media and communication major from Edgewood, New Mexico; Layton Graham, a junior agriculture major from Midway; Tucker Huseman, a sophomore animal science major from Ellsworth, Kansas; Grace Hyde, a freshman agricultural business and economics major from Sherman; Alex Johnson, a senior equine major from Ardmore, Oklahoma; Haylee Triplitt, a sophomore agricultural business and economics major from Gouldbusk; Diana Webster, a senior equine industry and business major from Longmont, Colorado; and Arielle Wortham, a junior animal science major from Wimberley; Novice/Boxing Division: Tess Lewis, a freshman agricultural business and economics major from Colfax, Washington; Garrett Miller, a senior equine industry and business major from Amarillo; and Cora Onorato, a junior equine industry and business major from Cotati, California.

Such team competition is one way in which WT creates in its students a commitment to being self-reliant, courageous, resourceful and part of something larger than one’s self, as laid out in the University’s long-range plan, WT 125: From the Panhandle to the World.

That plan is fueled by the historic One West comprehensive fundraising campaign, which reached its initial $125 million goal 18 months after publicly launching in September 2021. The campaign’s new goal is to reach $175 million by 2025; currently, it has raised nearly $160 million.

Photo: The West Texas A&M University Ranch Horse Team was named reserve champion at the National Intercollegiate Ranch and Stock Horse Association Show, held April 15 to 17. Team members are, front from left, Tess Lewis, Arielle Wortham, Diana Webster, Lily Redden, Camry Mangum and Haylee Triplitt; and, back from left, Garrett Miller, Ashley Wortham, Cora Onorato, Alex Johnson, Paige Finegan, Grace Hyde, Cutter McLaughlin, Layten Graham, Tucker Huseman, Paige Brandon, Thomas Binig and Chloe Rourke.