WT’s Annual Fore County Golf Scramble Set for May 2

CANYON, Texas —West Texas A&M University supporters soon will tee off at the 20th annual Fore County Golf Scramble.

The tournament, held by the WT Alumni Association, raises funds for scholarships for students from four Panhandle counties—Castro, Deaf Smith, Oldham and Parmer.

“For the past two decades, WT supporters in the western Texas Panhandle have come together to raise scholarship funds for students from their area,” said Ronnie Hall, executive director of the WT Alumni Association. “The number of scholarships we provide each year depends on how much is raised at the scramble. Our goal is always to give as many as we can with as much as we can, as we know every dollar is a step closer to graduating debt free.”

Nine students were given $1,000 each with funds raised at the 2023 scramble.

The 2024 scramble is set for 1 p.m. May 2 at John Pitman Municipal Golf Course, 400 S. Main St. in Hereford. Check-in and lunch begin at 11:30 a.m., and a dinner will follow at 5 p.m.

Sponsorship levels are available from $100 to $700. Visit app.eventcaddy.com/events/2024-fore-county-golf-scramble-and-fundraiser-6 to donate.

For information, call Abby Waters at 806-651-2390 or [email protected].

Providing support for students and strengthening alumni relations are key qualities of the University’s long-range plan, WT 125: From the Panhandle to the World.

That plan is fueled by the historic One West comprehensive fundraising campaign, which reached its initial $125 million goal 18 months after publicly launching in September 2021. The campaign’s new goal is to reach $175 million by 2025; currently, it has raised nearly $160 million.