Stepping back in time: A short history of Cousins Hall

In 1920, to accommodate the rapidly increasing enrollment rates at West Texas State Teachers College, Cousins Residence Hall was built in the center of the campus. Cousins Hall was a women-only dorm and was the school’s first dormitory.

Cousins Hall has retained its historical value and charm, even 100 years later. It reminds WT students of the rich history that came before them.

“Cousins Hall had a feeling of stepping back in time,” former resident Roni Durham wrote. “From the formal ballroom, to a piano in the lobby, to no elevators, even in 1995, it felt charming.”

Cousins Hall was officially closed in 2019 while the University considers renovation options. As of now, there is no verdict on the future of the building.

Cousins Hall looks much different now than it did 30 years ago, but the history remains.