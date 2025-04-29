Stepping back in time: A short history of Cousins Hall

In 1920, to accommodate the rapidly increasing enrollment rates at West Texas State Teachers College, Cousins Residence Hall was built in the center of the campus. Cousins Hall was a women-only dorm and was the school’s first dormitory.
Cousins Hall has retained its historical value and charm, even 100 years later. It reminds WT students of the rich history that came before them.
“Cousins Hall had a feeling of stepping back in time,” former resident Roni Durham wrote. “From the formal ballroom, to a piano in the lobby, to no elevators, even in 1995, it felt charming.”
Cousins Hall was officially closed in 2019 while the University considers renovation options. As of now, there is no verdict on the future of the building.
Cousins Hall looks much different now than it did 30 years ago, but the history remains.
Phone outside of Cousins Hall. April 14, 2025.
Jay Grisham, Joni Smith, Darla Gaines, and Kelly Kaderka at the piano in the lobby of Cousins Hall. 1995. Courtesy of Darla Gaines.
Cousins Hall residents watching TV in a common area. 1995. Courtesy of Rebekka Coggins.
Old fire escape on the side of Cousins Hall. April 14, 2025.
Party held in the ballroom in Cousins Hall. 1995. Courtesy of Dulcinea Almager.
Gate entrance to the courtyard stands open. April 14, 2025.
Cousins Hall resident standing on the staircase, just past a sign that reads ‘NO MALES BEYOND THIS POINT’. 1995. Courtesy of Darla Gaines.
Rusty AC unit in a window that displays a West Texas State University sticker presumably placed before the University name-change. April 14, 2025.
Cousins Hall 3rd floor window, as seen from inside. 1995. Courtesy of Roni Durham.
Carvings on a pillar outside of a Cousins Hall entrance. April 14, 2025.